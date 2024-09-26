Joint Standoff Weapon. This is the name of Joe Biden’s bequest to Volodomyr Zelensky in his probably last major maneuver in favor of Ukraine as commander-in-chief, while his heir Kamala Harris assures that if she is elected to the White House her support for Kiev will be unshakable.

The democratic president’s latest gift to Ukraine is long-range bombs for the first time since the beginning of the conflict even if Washington’s veto remains on their use deep inside Russian territory. A green light that Zelensky has been asking for months, but which will probably not arrive soon after the aggressive move by the Kremlin, which has decided to update its nuclear doctrine to “send a message to hostile countries”, America first and foremost.

“Russia will not prevail, we will always stand by Ukraine now and in the future,” Biden said announcing the new 8 billion maxi package which includes another air defense battery and new Patriot missiles; ammunition and support for the Himars, armored vehicles, anti-ambush mines, Javelin missiles.

But the real gem for Zelensky’s forces are undoubtedly the Jsow, the gliding guided bombs with a range of 110 kilometers that can be launched by fighters at a safe distance from enemy lines and compatible with various jets, including the F-16s, of which the United States and its allies are transferring around a hundred examples to Ukraine. Biden also mandated the Pentagon to expand the training program for Ukrainian pilots precisely on that type of fighter in order to train 18 more next year.

The commander-in-chief also convened a leaders-level meeting in Germany in October of the Contact Group to coordinate the efforts of more than 50 countries supporting Ukraine and ensure that if the American line towards Kiev changes after the November vote, Zelensky can continue to enjoy broad and solid international support.

For further information: