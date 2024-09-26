Joint Standoff Weapon. This is the name of Joe Biden’s bequest to Volodomyr Zelensky in his probably last major maneuver in favor of Ukraine as commander-in-chief, while his heir Kamala Harris assures that if she is elected to the White House her support for Kiev will be unshakable.
The democratic president’s latest gift to Ukraine is long-range bombs for the first time since the beginning of the conflict even if Washington’s veto remains on their use deep inside Russian territory. A green light that Zelensky has been asking for months, but which will probably not arrive soon after the aggressive move by the Kremlin, which has decided to update its nuclear doctrine to “send a message to hostile countries”, America first and foremost.
“Russia will not prevail, we will always stand by Ukraine now and in the future,” Biden said announcing the new 8 billion maxi package which includes another air defense battery and new Patriot missiles; ammunition and support for the Himars, armored vehicles, anti-ambush mines, Javelin missiles.
But the real gem for Zelensky’s forces are undoubtedly the Jsow, the gliding guided bombs with a range of 110 kilometers that can be launched by fighters at a safe distance from enemy lines and compatible with various jets, including the F-16s, of which the United States and its allies are transferring around a hundred examples to Ukraine. Biden also mandated the Pentagon to expand the training program for Ukrainian pilots precisely on that type of fighter in order to train 18 more next year.
The commander-in-chief also convened a leaders-level meeting in Germany in October of the Contact Group to coordinate the efforts of more than 50 countries supporting Ukraine and ensure that if the American line towards Kiev changes after the November vote, Zelensky can continue to enjoy broad and solid international support.
Biden: “US support at every stage, Kiev will win the war”
“Today, President Zelenskyy and I met again to discuss how to strengthen Ukraine’s position on the battlefield and how to help Ukraine rebuild itself stronger than before. Two things are clear: Ukraine will win this war. And the US will continue to support it every step of the way.” US President Joe Biden wrote this on social networks, publishing a photograph of the meeting.
Trump: “I will bring Zelensky and Putin to an agreement”
“I disagree with President Zelensky but I will be able to reach an agreement between President Putin and President Zelensky fairly quickly.” Donald Trump said this in response to a journalist’s question who asked him to comment on the Ukrainian leader’s statement, according to which Trump did not understand what it takes to win this war. When asked how he plans to bring the two together, the tycoon did not respond.
Trump: “My strategy for Ukraine is not surrender. I want to save human lives.”
“My strategy for Ukraine is not surrender.” Donald Trump said this while responding to an accusation from Kamala Harris. “I want to save lives,” he said
