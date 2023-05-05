Russian revenge swept across all of Ukraine in the aftermath of the drones exploded over the Kremlin. Moscow has launched “the most intense attack of all of 2023”, according to the head of the military administration of the capital Sergiy Popko. A harsh response to what Moscow continues to define as “the Ukrainian attack on the Kremlin”, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov who directly accused the United States to be the real architects of the assassination attempt on Putin in the heart of Moscow. “Lies,” Washington replied. An escalation race fueled by increasingly frequent attacks on infrastructure and other targets in Russia: drones have hit the Ilsky refineryKrasnodar region, and the Novoshakhtinsk refinery, in that of Rostov. On the other side of the spectrum, hypotheses are growing that Russia may have orchestrated the attack on the Kremlin in an attempt to convey the urgency of war to its people by creating the conditions for a wider mobilization, thesis supported by the American think tank Isw . In this picture, the China try to invite both sides to calm and restraint. But the tension remains skyrocketing, also fueled by the tsar’s hawk, Dmitry Medvedev, who after threatening to kill the Ukrainian president Zelensky spoke of a clear escalation of the conflict, responding to the request of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell to the Russians not to exploit the case of the drones on the Kremlin for this very purpose. As always out of the chorus the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin: «The use of nuclear weapons in response to a drone is, of course, out of the question. As it stands we look like clowns threatening to bomb for a children’s drone.” However, the dialogue remains very distant and the positions harden. After Finland, Zelensky he flew to The Hague to ask for a special tribunal for Russian aggression and to invoke once again the sending of Western fighter jets, the latest chapter in the debate on the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Meanwhile Kiev prepares counter-offensivewhich according to pro-Russians is imminent: the Ukrainians, they say, have amassed tens of thousands of soldiers along the front line in the province of Zaporizhzhia and operations could begin at any moment. The Ukrainians have everything for the counteroffensive and are ready, also confirmed the White Houserecalling that Kiev has ammunition, artillery, anti-air defense and foreign-trained troops.

