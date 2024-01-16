At the World Economic Forum in Davos, the international crises in the Middle East and Ukraine were largely at the center of the debates. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, to whom he asked the Western allies to send more resources for his country's air defense in the conflict with Russia. Zelensky reiterated the same request shortly after in a public speech. With Stoltenberg, he specified, “we discussed the situation at the front” and the “need to further strengthen the Ukrainian air defense” after the latest massive Russian attacks.

During the meeting, the agreement signed by Kiev and London last week was also discussed, with which the United Kingdom committed to rapidly sending military aid to Ukraine also in the future.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “predator”, Zelensky warned, who will not be satisfied with a “frozen conflict”. For their part, the United States, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, have assured that they will continue to help Kiev, even if the Biden Administration's plan for new financing for Ukraine is currently blocked at Congress, where some Republicans refuse to approve it unless accompanied by a crackdown on immigration from Mexico.

In Davos Zelensky also met the president of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen. «Dear Volodymyr, our hearts go out to your soldiers at the front. Maintaining faith in the future of the EU will give them strength. The Commission is continuing the accession process. And it is ensuring the means for recovery, reconstruction and reforms through the Ukraine Facility,” von der Leyen wrote in X after the meeting.

France will deliver a new batch of around 40 SCALP long-range cruise missiles and hundreds of bombs to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion, President Emmanuel Macron said, announcing he will pay a new visit to the Ukrainian capital in February.

To know more

– Behind the weapons, Kiev's plan to achieve peace