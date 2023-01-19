Is Vladimir Putin still alive? If you ask the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking by video conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Zelensky said he is not “completely sure” that the Russian president is actually still alive, and that he “doesn’t know who to talk to” for possible peace talks. The Kremlin responded promptly, underlining how Zelensky “would prefer that neither Russia nor Putin existed”. “But the sooner the Ukrainian regime realizes that Russia and Putin exist and will exist, the better it will be for a country like Ukraine,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov attacked. To reiterate that the Russian president is in excellent health, Peskov recalled that Putin took the traditional Orthodox Epiphany ice cream dip: “This time there are no video or photographic materials, we are limited to reporting that he followed his tradition” . The Kremlin also reported a phone call between Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

At the same time, the Russian embassy in Rome launches yet another attack against Italy’s support in Kiev, and just ten days after the provocation of the “souvenir mines”, announces the “capture” of Italian-made missiles on the Ukrainian battlefield. “Captured enemy Italian-made Milan anti-tank missiles help defenders of the Donetsk People’s Republic fight against Ukrainian neo-Nazis. At least this weapon is in good hands», is the new sarcastic post from the Russian diplomatic office, which publishes some accompanying photos on Facebook, including a detail of the serial number of a weapon which reads «Oto Melara The Spice – Italy». Defense Minister Maurizio Crosetto doesn’t agree: «The posts published today on the social profiles of the Russian embassy in Italy do nothing but take old still images of a video dated June 2022 and represent only the umpteenth attempt to continue the propaganda against our country and against our support for the resistance of the Ukrainian people.”

Once again, support for Kiev comes from the USA: “Crimea is an integral part of Ukraine, which has every right to take it back”: Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said in a briefing, recalling that Washington it does not dictate the objectives and timing of military operations and that the Ukrainians decide sovereignly.

THE CASE Zelensky and the Disappeared Tsar