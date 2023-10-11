Volodymyr Zelensky surprisingly visited the NATO headquarters in Brussels yesterday. Returning from Bucharest, the Ukrainian president materialized in the meeting of the Defense ministers of the Atlantic Alliance. The objective is to keep attention on the Ukrainian conflict and remove the risk of it being overshadowed by events in the Middle East, even more so at a critical moment. The priority, underlines Zelensky, is «surviving during the next winter, one of the greatest challenges. Even as we prepare, we need the support of leaders. That’s why I’m here today.” Above all, air defense systems are needed is the appeal, immediately accepted by the NATO countries and the Contact Group for Ukraine.

For Kiev the 31 allies have decided to mobilize another weapons package, with surface-to-air systems, ammunition and F-16s. The US, for its part, has announced a new military aid package of 200 million dollars

Another open front is that of damage to the Baltic gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland. Stoltenberg spoke to the prime ministers of the two countries involved and guaranteed support for the investigations to identify the cause, with the warning that “if it were proven to be a deliberate attack on NATO’s critical infrastructure”, this would provoke “a united and determined response by the Alliance.”

For his part, Putin reappears on the international scene seven months after the arrest order issued against him by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes in Ukraine, first with a mission in Kyrgyzstan and then, next week, with a trip to Beijing to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. An opportunity to strengthen the political and above all economic alliance between Russia and China, on the occasion of the forum of the Belt and Road Initiative (the Silk Road) which is celebrating its tenth anniversary. But Putin’s first trip outside the country after the arrest order (excluding visits to the occupied territories of Ukraine) will take place today and Friday when the head of the Kremlin will go to Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital which will host a summit of the countries of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the organization that brings together nine of the fifteen former Soviet republics.

