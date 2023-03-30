Vladimir Putin publicly admits that the “illegitimate sanctions” imposed on Russia after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine could “in the medium term” have a negative impact on the country. A consequence which, in any case, does not stop the Kremlin’s plans.

Moscow: hybrid war with the West will last a long time

In fact, Moscow continues to reiterate that the objectives of the “special military operation” will be achieved and, at the moment, the diplomatic route “is impossible”. Therefore Russia is preparing with “firmness, trust, concentration and unity around the President” to fight a “hybrid war” with the West that will last a long time because the latter “does not want to stop the conflict”.

Zelensky-Meloni conversation: pursuing “a just peace”

On the Ukrainian front instead Volodymyr Zelensky hears Giorgia Meloni. A “productive phone call” says the leader of Kiev who thanks his “Italian friends” for their support. The Prime Minister, for her part, confirms her support for Kiev and the need to pursue “a just peace” for the resolution of the conflict. On the subject of peace, Zelensky continues to seek support from China.

Xi Jinping invited to Ukraine

The leader of Kiev makes it known that he has invited Xi Jinping to Ukraine and that he is “ready to talk to him”. According to Zelensky, the Chinese president’s visit to Moscow last week “was not positive” for Russia.

Grossi (Aiea): agreement to avoid disasters in Zaporizhzhia

Meanwhile, attention remains high in Ukraine around the Zaporizhzhia plant. The director general of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, let it be known that the situation at the plant, where he visited today, “is not improving”, indeed the hostilities “are intensifying”. For this reason, the agency is working to find “realistic measures” to “avoid disasters”.

Kiev: counter-offensive before the summer

Meanwhile, Kiev announces that it is ready to counterattack in the field “close to summer”, also thanks to the Leopard tanks that are arriving from the West. While waiting for the weapons requested, attention remains focused on Bakhmut where the battle is raging. According to the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the clash has “practically destroyed the Ukrainian army” and the Russian tycoon’s private army of mercenaries is also “beaten”.

Yellow on the explosion near a Russian base in the Crimea

Finally yellow on the explosion recorded near a Russian base in Crimea made known by the Ukrainian media. According to local authorities, the cause is the shooting down of a drone by anti-aircraft fire.

To know more

The report – Putin promises that the war with “hostile states” will not end soon

The case – Artem Uss, at least six accomplices behind the escape of the Russian oligarch’s son