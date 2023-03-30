«We are with Ukraine. I confirmed our commitment and spoke of the goal of a just and lasting peace”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thus responds to a tweet from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, with whom she had a telephone conversation in the past few hours. A “productive phone call” says the leader of Kiev, who thanks his “Italian friends” for their support.
From the Russian front, Vladimir Putin has publicly admitted that the “illegitimate sanctions” imposed on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine could “in the medium term” have a negative impact on the country. A consequence which, in any case, does not stop the Kremlin’s plans. Moscow continues to reiterate that the objectives of the “special military operation” will be achieved and, at the moment, the diplomatic route “is impossible”. So he prepares with “firmness, trust, concentration and unity around the president” to fight a “hybrid war” with the West that will last a long time because the latter “doesn’t want to stop the conflict”.
In Ukraine, attention remains high around the Zaporizhzhia plant. The director general of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, let it be known that the situation at the plant, where he visited yesterday, “is not improving”. On the contrary: hostilities “are intensifying”. For this reason, the agency is working to find “realistic measures” to “avoid disasters”. Finally, however, the explosion recorded near a Russian base in Crimea is a mystery: according to local authorities, the cause is the shooting down of a drone by anti-aircraft fire. Meanwhile, Kiev announces that it is ready to counterattack in the field “close to summer”, also thanks to the Leopard tanks that are arriving from the West. While waiting for the weapons requested, attention remains focused on Bakhmut where the battle is raging. According to the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the clash has “practically destroyed the Ukrainian army” and the Russian tycoon’s private army of mercenaries is also “beaten”.
The leader of Kiev makes it known that he has invited Xi Jinping to Ukraine and that he is “ready to talk to him”. According to Zelensky, the Chinese president’s visit to Moscow last week “was not positive” for Russia.
Aleksei Moskalev, sentenced in Russia to two years in prison on charges of repeatedly “discrediting” the army after his 12-year-old daughter drew an anti-war drawing at school, was arrested in Minsk, Belarus. This was reported by the Russian opposition site Mediazona. Moskalev’s lawyer, Dmitri Zakhvatov, said he had no more contact with his client, who had been on the run for several days, and was unable to confirm the detention. According to another independent Russian news site, Sota, the man was traced by the Belarusian authorities, because he made the mistake of turning on his cell phone in the apartment where he was hiding. Moskalev, a single father, lives with his daughter Masha in the city of Efremov, Tula region. In early March, the girl’s teacher had asked her class to draw pictures in support of Russian troops in Ukraine; but the 12-year-old had drawn a picture of a Russian flag with the words “no to war” and a Ukrainian flag emblazoned with the words “glory to Ukraine”. The teacher informed the school principal, who in turn called the police, her father said. Masha was taken to an orphanage and he was interrogated and beaten. The Juvenile Affairs Commission is demanding that Moskalev be deprived of parental rights: a court is due to rule on this on April 6. During the trial, the man was under house arrest until the day of his sentencing, when it was learned that he had fled.
They evict the dissident monks of the Kiev Lavra
All according to provisions of the Kiev governmentMonks of the Cave Lavra under the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate have begun to leave the monastery premises, as they were ordered to do by March 29. Great deployment of the police force, above all to check that objects and furniture owned by the Lavra, and therefore by the Ukrainian state, are not taken away. Since morning, a crowd of faithful has gathered, with no particular intentions of demonstrating or raising protests, but with songs and prayers in the corners of the courtyard in front of the entrance, under the surveillance of the police.
Ukraine, Save The Children: almost half of the families live in conditions of extreme poverty
Two out of five households in Ukraine are in dire need of livelihoods and basic necessities, and the country is facing unprecedented rates of displacement, inflation and unemployment a year after the conflict escalated. This is the alarm raised by Save the Children, the international organization that has been fighting for over 100 years to save the lives of girls and boys and guarantee them a future. According to the latest Report on Multisectoral Needs of Ukraine by Oche, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Community Affairs, more than 40 percent of households said they had difficulty meeting daily needs. of food, water and basic necessities, in the areas most affected by the fighting, in the east and south of the country, the number rises to 60%. The National Bank of Ukraine last month estimated an inflation rate of 25%, with the cost of products rising by half in the eastern regions. In September, one in five consumers in Ukraine said they could not afford to buy products available in stores.
Erdogan: Putin could come to Türkiye at the end of April
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Vladimir Putin could travel to Turkey on April 27 for the inauguration of the Turkish nuclear power plant in Akkuyu, in the south of the country, financed by Russia’s Rosatom. “The project to build the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is progressing successfully. Putin is likely to come to attend the April 27 ceremony. We will probably participate online together,” Erdogan told the TV channel To Haberquoted by tax Turkey has not adhered to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, and therefore has no obligation to arrest the Russian president who has a war crimes arrest warrant issued by the ICC itself.
