«We are with Ukraine. I confirmed our commitment and spoke of the goal of a just and lasting peace”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thus responds to a tweet from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, with whom she had a telephone conversation in the past few hours. A “productive phone call” says the leader of Kiev, who thanks his “Italian friends” for their support.

From the Russian front, Vladimir Putin has publicly admitted that the “illegitimate sanctions” imposed on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine could “in the medium term” have a negative impact on the country. A consequence which, in any case, does not stop the Kremlin’s plans. Moscow continues to reiterate that the objectives of the “special military operation” will be achieved and, at the moment, the diplomatic route “is impossible”. So he prepares with “firmness, trust, concentration and unity around the president” to fight a “hybrid war” with the West that will last a long time because the latter “doesn’t want to stop the conflict”.

In Ukraine, attention remains high around the Zaporizhzhia plant. The director general of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, let it be known that the situation at the plant, where he visited yesterday, “is not improving”. On the contrary: hostilities “are intensifying”. For this reason, the agency is working to find “realistic measures” to “avoid disasters”. Finally, however, the explosion recorded near a Russian base in Crimea is a mystery: according to local authorities, the cause is the shooting down of a drone by anti-aircraft fire. Meanwhile, Kiev announces that it is ready to counterattack in the field “close to summer”, also thanks to the Leopard tanks that are arriving from the West. While waiting for the weapons requested, attention remains focused on Bakhmut where the battle is raging. According to the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the clash has “practically destroyed the Ukrainian army” and the Russian tycoon’s private army of mercenaries is also “beaten”.

The leader of Kiev makes it known that he has invited Xi Jinping to Ukraine and that he is “ready to talk to him”. According to Zelensky, the Chinese president’s visit to Moscow last week “was not positive” for Russia.

