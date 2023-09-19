«Putin like Hitler, the world order is at stake»: Volodymr Zelensky prepares the ground for his first in-person speech at the UN general assembly, where he will speak tomorrow after Joe Biden launching a new appeal to support Kiev and seek a « just peace” addressing the audience of the Glass Palace (where the absence of many leaders stands out, from Macron to Sunak), but in particular to the countries of the global South that have not yet aligned. «The whole world must decide whether we want to stop Putin or whether we want to start a world war. We cannot change Putin. Russian society has lost the respect of the world. They elected and re-elected him and created a second Hitler. They did it. We can’t go back in time. But we can stop it here,” Zelensky said in an interview with CBS News.

«If Ukraine falls – he continued – what will happen in ten years? Think about it. If the Russians reach Poland, what will happen next? A Third World War? We are defending the values ​​of the entire world and we are really fighting with a nuclear state that threatens to destroy the world.” Zelensky also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is proceeding slowly but, he warned, “we will not give Putin a break: we must liberate our territory as much as possible and move forward, even if it is less than half a mile or a hundred yards, we must do it” .

For this reason he relaunched the request for weapons and aid, “an investment in stability, global rules and the restoration of international law”. A request that he will also reiterate on Thursday, when he will be received at the White House by Biden (who is expected to announce a new package of war supplies) and above all when he will meet the representatives of Capitol Hill at a crucial moment: the specter of the shutdown at the end of the month, which would erase the additional 21 billion requested by the commander in chief for Kiev, with the Republicans having already presented a proposal without aid for Ukraine.

Zelensky will also have two important bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN assembly: one with Benyamin Netanyahu and the other with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, both leaders of countries that so far have not launched sanctions against Moscow or sent aid to Ukraine. Biden will also meet the Israeli prime minister – who he denied a visit to the White House for the controversial justice reform – and the Brazilian leader. Also on the agenda is his first summit with the leaders of five Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan), all former Soviet republics that the USA is trying to woo after the war launched by the Kremlin. Also to remove them from the growing influence of the Dragon against the backdrop of the increasingly close China-Russia alliance, as confirmed by the ongoing visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Moscow to deepen dialogue in strategic security. In his speech before 150 heads of state and government (including Giorgia Meloni), the last before the next presidential elections, Biden will relaunch his multilateral policy, his commitment to the defense of democracy and his appeal to support Kiev . An appeal not only to the world but also, and above all, to Capitol Hill, where for the first time there is a risk of a halt to bipartisan support for Ukraine. With the shadow of a possible return to the White House of Donald Trump, who is already flirting with Putin and with his electoral assistance.

The commander in chief He will also be present on Wednesday at the Security Council on the Ukrainian conflict, the only leader of the five countries with the right of veto (USA, France, United Kingdom, China and Russia) in a session where Moscow’s Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov will come face to face with Zelensky (Meloni also participates). The president was preceded by the coup of the exchange of American prisoners with Iran, but arrives in New York crippled by domestic problems: the specter of impeachment for complicity in the opaque foreign affairs of his son Hunter, the indictment of the latter for the illegal possession of a gun, the auto industry strike and the polls at their lowest, even for his age. Meanwhile, Georgia Meloni will make her debut at the UN on Wednesday evening (1 am on Thursday in Italy), placing the migrant issue at the center of her speech, asking that the UN also do its part with an ad hoc plan, such as announced Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who in the meantime is weaving a dense diplomatic network with the countries of the Balkan area, with those of the Horn of Africa and the Sahel.

