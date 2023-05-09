Today May 9 will no longer be dedicated to the victory over Nazism in the Great Patriotic War – what we call the Second World War – celebrated throughout the former Soviet Union; but to Europe, as is the case in all EU countries. The president said so yesterday Volodymyr Zelensky announcing that he had signed decree number 266 this year, dedicating it precisely to the launch of the “Europe Day”. The president of the EU Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, will be in Kiev today. Meanwhile, Russia is trying harder to hurt the Ukrainian capital by launching “the most massive drone attack since the beginning of the war”. Despite all 35 Shahed UAVs shipped against Kiev were shot down by flak, the debris caused 5 injuries and damage to residential buildings, cars and gardens in the city. The Kremlin also launched 8 X-22 cruise missiles in the region Odessa, resulting in one death and three injuries. For their part, the Russians have denounced that the bombs have returned to encroach on the region of Belgorod, where they resulted in four injuries. For days, attacks have intensified throughout Ukraine, as well as shelling of Crimea and Russian territories. So much so that the Farnesina she returned to recommending Italians to leave the country. You continue to fight in Bakhmut, where you – according to the Ukrainian army – Moscow has lost at least 100,000 soldiers since the invasion began. Ukrainian ground unit commander Mykola Volokhov has claimed a one kilometer advance on the city, but the bitter battle for the symbolic capture of the city remains. In the meantime, wait for the Ukrainian counteroffensivefor which Russia is preparing with defensive positions and proceeding with the “evacuations” of the territories at the front in the region of Zaporizhzhia. At the nuclear power plant, “the operation of the units was suspended due to unpredictable actions by Ukraine,” said the pro-Russian interim governor of the region Yevhen Balitsky. According to the exiled mayor of Mariupol, Vadim Boychenko, the Russians began conscripting in the occupied city at the beginning of the war. “The enemy expects to recruit men until August,” he said.

