«Away with Russia’s veto power». Volodymyr Zelensky challenges Moscow by opening the UN Security Council dedicated to the war in Ukraine on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. But he also criticizes the UN body for not having fulfilled its role and for not having resolved world conflicts. “It is impossible to stop the war because all actions have the veto of the aggressor”, denounced the Ukrainian leader, sitting for the first time since the invasion in the same room with a Russian leader, the UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, because Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov arrived later, when the Ukrainian leader had already left, leaving the duel to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Over 60 countries attended, including Italy, represented by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who took the place of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni just as Blinken had taken that of Biden. «Most of the world» recognizes that Russia’s actions in Ukraine are «criminal and unmotivated» and aimed at seizing Ukrainian territory and resources, but the security council «remains stuck in a stalemate due to the veto of Moscow”, accused Zelensky, asking as he had already done in the past that Russia be deprived of the right of veto.

The president also reiterated the Ukrainian position according to which this power belonged to the USSR – one of the victors of the Second World War after which the United Nations was created – and not to Vladimir Putin’s Russia, which therefore uses it “illegally” to «disguise aggression and genocide».

Zelensky’s request appears extremely difficult to implement. There is a precedent, however, when in 1971 the United Nations General Assembly stripped Taiwan of the veto power it held as a representative of China, handing it instead to the communist government in Beijing. In any case, the Ukrainian leader has called for an expansion of the security council with permanent seats for Africa, Asia and Germany. So relaunched his 10-point peace plan, reiterating Russia’s withdrawal and restoration of borders before the invasion of Crimea in 2014 as an indispensable condition.

Moscow had attempted to prevent Zelensky from speaking first, arguing that this would “undermine the authority of the security council”, transforming it into the theater of a “one-man show”. But the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, the current president, blasted him: “There is a solution, stop the war and President Zelensky will not speak.” After the exit of the Ukrainian leader, the challenge took place between Blinken, supported by all his Western colleagues, and Lavrov.

The head of American diplomacy accused Russia of having “torn the UN Charter” by violating a barrage of Security Council resolutions and of committing “crimes against humanity” every day in Ukraine. The US Secretary of State also tried to reassure the Global South by underlining that it is a “false choice” between remaining alongside Ukraine and addressing other global crises, such as climate change, arguing that “we can and must do both things”.

Lavrov for his part accused the US and its allies of interfering in Ukrainian affairs since the fall of the USSR to impose pro-Western policies in Kiev and placed the blame for the increased risk of a “global conflict” on the West. In particular, NATO, guilty of refusing to engage in dialogue that could have prevented tensions in Europe. He then reiterated the Kremlin’s slogan that any anti-Russian government in Kiev is nothing more than a US puppet, suggesting that the US could “order” Zelensky to negotiate with Russia.

“Moscow does not reject negotiations, it is Zelensky who signed a decree to prohibit dialogue with President Putin,” he recalled, finally defending the legitimacy of the Russian veto power. China instead tried to accredit its mediation role, claiming to have been constructive “in its own way” in the war in Ukraine and urging other countries to avoid “pouring fuel on the fire”. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also spoke at the beginning, condemning the Russian invasion and calling for an “immediate stop” to attacks against civilians and grain infrastructure. Guterres also evoked “evidence of widespread and shocking human rights violations, including conflict-related sexual violence, arbitrary detentions, summary executions, mostly by Russia, and the forced transfer of Ukrainian civilians, including children, into territory under Russian control or in Russia.”

