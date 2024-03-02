Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West to quickly supply more air defense systems, as a wave of Russian missile, drone and artillery attacks killed at least 11 people.

Eight people were confirmed dead, including a child and an infant, after a drone strike late Friday night on the southern port city of Odessa, a regional official said.

Bombings in the Kharkiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions killed three more people, Ukrainian officials said.

“Russia continues to target civilians,” Zelensky said in a social media post. «We need more air defenses from our partners. We must strengthen the Ukrainian air shield to give more protection to our people from Russian terror. More air defense systems and more missiles for air defense systems save lives,” he said.

Ukraine is currently in a stalemate, as a crucial $60 billion aid package is blocked by the US Congress.

In Odessa, “a nine-story building was destroyed following an attack by Russian terrorists,” Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said in a Telegram post on Saturday. Around 10 people have not yet been traced and almost 100 rescuers will continue search and rescue operations overnight.

Three more deaths were caused by shelling in the regions of Kharkiv, in the north-east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, in the south, according to provincial officials.

A thirty-eight minute audio and Olaf Scholz ends up in the storm again. The day after the Taurus missile gaffe that infuriated the British and French allies, an interception of senior German military officers caught red-handed discussing a possible attack – with the same German-made weapons – by Kiev at points strategic in Crimea creates considerable embarrassment in Berlin.

The confidential communication, released by the head of the Russia Today channel Margarita Simonyan, lengthens the shadow of an extended war between Moscow and the NATO countries. And it reaches the chancellor busy in the Vatican to reiterate that sending troops on the ground by Berlin is not an option. The issue, according to his immediate reaction, is “very serious” and the investigation will be “rapid and thorough”. A few hours later, confirmation from the German Ministry of Defense: the secret exchange had been “intercepted”.

