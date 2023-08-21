Finally, after months of pleading, Ukraine has received an assurance that it will get the F-16s. Once the green light was obtained from the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands undertook to deliver an air fleet made up of 61 of the feared fighters to Kiev.

A few hours before the blitz with which the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky went to Holland and Denmark to close the deal, Moscow denounced the attack of a Ukrainian drone in the station of the Russian city of Kursk which, after being shot down, would have injured at least five people. Maybe a reaction toRussian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihivwhich led to the death of 7 people and for which the Ukrainian president has sworn revenge and “a remarkable response”.

In the meantime, the diplomatic one on fighters has arrived from Amsterdam and Copenhagen. “A historic decision”, Zelensky exulted by publishing a selfie with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, “another step towards strengthening Ukraine’s air shield”.

Zelensky and Prime Minister Frederiksen aboard an F-16: this is how Denmark announces the transfer of 19 fighters to Ukraine



The Netherlands will bring 42 combat aircraft, Denmark another 19, according to what the Ukrainian president said. Copenhagen aims to send the first 6 F-16 fighters towards the end of the year. However, the planes will be ready to defend the Ukrainian skies only at the end of the pilot training in Kiev, which has already begun (as already reported by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov), but which probably won’t end before 2024.

The Swedish Gripen fighter planes could also be added to the F-16s. Zelensky spoke of ongoing discussions for the supply of Stockholm fighters to Kiev, explaining that Ukrainian pilots are already testing Swedish jets. US aircraft are the first choice, not the only one, but Washington’s go-ahead will also be needed for the Gripen as it supplies some of the components of the fighters.

While the Ukrainians shore up their air defense, Moscow maintains five warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including one armed with up to 4 Kalibr missiles, and another in the Sea of ​​Azov, in addition to the 8 in the Mediterranean. During the night, Russian forces allegedly prevented a Ukrainian drone from flying over the Russian capital and, as always in these cases, the airports of Domodedovo and Vnukovo suspended arrivals and departures for a few hours.

Ukraine, images of Bakhmut devastated after months of war





On the ground, a 71-year-old man was killed in Kharkiv region following Russian attacks. The same fate befell two other people in Kherson. Russia bombed Kozatske, killing a 60-year-old woman, while two drone-launched explosive devices hit a 33-year-old man walking down the street in Novoberyslav. All effects of a war that could last years according to the Wall Street journalbecause neither of the two main actors has clear and achievable policy objectives.

Moreover, it is precisely from the American press that impatience continues to filter for the progress of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. The Washington Post he argues that Kiev seems to be running out of options in what has been described as a crucial operation to reconquer a significant part of the territory occupied by Russia.

This protracted conflict also has repercussions on the world food crisis which has worsened after Moscow’s exit from the wheat agreement. This issue was addressed by the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a visit to Budapest, at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on the occasion of the Hungarian National Day. At the center of the talks, in addition to the issues of bilateral cooperation, also the war in Ukraine and security in the Black Sea after the end of the Moscow-Kiev agreement on cereal exports.

To know more

The case – Russian probe crashed on the moon: mission failed after 10 days

Analyses – Putin’s space dream crashes: the challenge to the US ended at the first attempt

What happened yesterday