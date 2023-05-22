Bakhmut “is only in our hearts”, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, implying that the city no longer exists and has been completely destroyed “like Hiroshima”. And to confirm the situation in the small city of Donbass, which for ten months has been the scene of the most brutal battle of the war, is General Oleksandr Syrsky, who declared that his soldiers have in fact lost total control. But the fate of the city is still uncertain. The Russians who declare total surrender are echoed by the Ukrainian president who denies the conquest. Meanwhile, during the night new Russian attacks on Dnipro.



Requiem for Bakhmut, the Wagner flags on the rubble buildings rick mave May 21, 2023

The confusion of announcements and denials does not erase the fact that Bakhmut’s fall represents a heavy blow for Kiev, on the eve of the long-awaited counter-offensive and after months of fierce battle in which he spent an enormous amount of resources and tens of thousands of lives . For the same reason, the capture of the Donetsk settlement represents a Pyrrhic victory for the Russians: the second army in the world showed enormous fatigue and paid for it too with the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers, 100,000 among dead and wounded according to US President Biden who has allocated another 375 million for weapons and confirmed the supply of F-16s. Meanwhile, one fact remains dramatically clear: looking at what is now a smoking expanse of rubble and death, it is hard to recognize Bakhmut as a city once home to 70,000 people, an important industrial center surrounded by salt and gypsum mines. Yet another victim of the relentless ferocity of the invasion.

