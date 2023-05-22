Bakhmut “is only in our hearts”, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, implying that the city no longer exists and has been completely destroyed “like Hiroshima”. And to confirm the situation in the small city of Donbass, which for ten months has been the scene of the most brutal battle of the war, is General Oleksandr Syrsky, who declared that his soldiers have in fact lost total control. But the fate of the city is still uncertain. The Russians who declare total surrender are echoed by the Ukrainian president who denies the conquest. Meanwhile, during the night new Russian attacks on Dnipro.
Requiem for Bakhmut, the Wagner flags on the rubble buildings
The confusion of announcements and denials does not erase the fact that Bakhmut’s fall represents a heavy blow for Kiev, on the eve of the long-awaited counter-offensive and after months of fierce battle in which he spent an enormous amount of resources and tens of thousands of lives . For the same reason, the capture of the Donetsk settlement represents a Pyrrhic victory for the Russians: the second army in the world showed enormous fatigue and paid for it too with the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers, 100,000 among dead and wounded according to US President Biden who has allocated another 375 million for weapons and confirmed the supply of F-16s. Meanwhile, one fact remains dramatically clear: looking at what is now a smoking expanse of rubble and death, it is hard to recognize Bakhmut as a city once home to 70,000 people, an important industrial center surrounded by salt and gypsum mines. Yet another victim of the relentless ferocity of the invasion.
Kiev, fighting continues in Bakhmut
Fighting in Bakhmut continues despite Russia announcing it completed its capture of the city in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, Ukraine’s military said. “The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues,” Kiev said, adding that in the past 24 hours Russian forces have “tried unsuccessfully to recover lost positions south of the settlement of Ivanivske,” near Bakhmut.
Russian attacks on Dnipro during the night
Russia launched an overnight attack against the city of Dnipro, official Ukrainian sources said at dawn today. It is unclear whether the explosions were caused by the Russian air defense system or by ordnance. The explosions were heard over 90 minutes of air raid warning.
Skip meeting Lula-Zelensky, Kiev leader late
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he was “angry” at the fact that he and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky did not meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit, adding that his Ukrainian counterpart does not seem interested in negotiating peace with Russia . Both leaders explained that agenda issues prevented them from meeting. Lula underlined that his team had scheduled a meeting with Zelensky for Sunday afternoon but the Ukrainian president arrived late and the meeting was canceled.
Russia, F-16 transfer involves NATO
The transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would raise the question of NATO’s involvement in the conflict. This was stated by the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, in some remarks published on the embassy’s Telegram messaging channel. Antonov also said that any Ukrainian attack on Crimea would be considered an attack on Russia. “It is important that the United States is fully aware of the Russian response,” he said.
