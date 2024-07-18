A pan-European summit aimed at reviving ties between EU and non-EU countries in the face of the challenges and “threats” of the present. But also a summit marked by the open clash between two of the most prominent participants: the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbánguests with 45 other leaders from the old continent – for Italy Giorgia Meloni – of the new British Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer: decided in the intentions to “reset” post-Brexit relations with other European countries, starting with the defense and support dossiers for Kievas well as on the illegal immigration front.

In the opening session of the summit, dedicated precisely to the Ukrainian war and the “defense of democracy and freedom”, Zelensky he didn’t mince his words: “If anyone in Europe – evidently referring to the Orban’s recent trip to Moscoweven without explicitly mentioning it – try to solve problems behind someone else’s backif anyone wants to pay a visit to the war capital and maybe promise something against our common interest or at the expense of Ukraine or other countries, why should we ever consider such a person?». Words to which the Hungarian Prime Minister – supported by his Serbian colleague Aleksandar Vucic, disappointed by the fact that too many colleagues “only talk about war” – had already somehow replied a few minutes earlier, reiterating dryly at his entrance “any solution on the field is impossible”.



The European Parliament rejects Orban. Splits in the ranks of ECR ​​and PD: “No to raids on Russian territory” from our correspondents Marco Bresolin and Francesco Moscatelli July 17, 2024

A week after Washington and Berlin announced a Possible deployment of US medium- to long-range missiles in GermanyMoscow has once again raised its voice, thundering that it “cannot exclude any option” in response: not even that of deploying nuclear missiles. «I can’t rule out any option”declared the number two of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Ryabkovresponding to questions about whether the Kremlin intends to deploy nuclear missiles if the United States were to actually send medium- to long-range rockets to Germany starting in 2026.

To know more