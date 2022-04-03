Antonio Razzi in Ukraine

The presence of Antonio Razzi on the Ukrainian front has been chatting social media for days. The people of the web manage to play down even the most tragic situations, and the object of the laugh, this time, was the play on words between the surname of the politician and the weapons, unfortunately so much used in war. How to justify the presence of Rockets in Ukraine? Zelensky would have asked Draghi for them, but in the communication between the two … something has been misinterpreted.