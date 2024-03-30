Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is once again clamoring for military aid to try to counter Russian firepower. In an interview with the Washington Post Kiev's leader said that Ukraine urgently needs Atacms missiles that can hit airfields in Crimea from where Russia is launching missiles at Ukraine. “Russia has missiles and we don't, with them they attack everything: energy infrastructure, schools, factories, civil buildings,” he said, “when Russia knows that we can destroy these planes, it will not attack from Crimea.” Zelensky also once again called on the US Congress to quickly approve additional funding. The Ukrainian president stressed that due to internal disputes in Congress, “six months” had been lost and “we cannot waste any more time.” “Ukraine cannot be a political issue between parties,” he further declared. At the same time, Zelensky continued his operation for change within the Ukrainian leadership.

This time it was his first assistant Sergei Shefir, his long-time friend and founder of the production company 'Kvartal 95', who was removed from his post. Together with Shefir, councilors Sergei Trofimov and Oleg Ustenko, the commissioner for voluntary activities Natalya Pushkareva and the commissioner for guaranteeing the rights of defenders Alena Verbitskaya were also removed from their positions. The need to provide military aid as soon as possible was also discussed in a phone call between Kiev's Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. During the meeting – the Ukrainian side explained – Umerov provided his counterpart with detailed information on recent Russian missile attacks against Ukrainian cities and underlined the importance of providing Kiev with more air defense systems and missiles.

Meanwhile, the fighting continues and, first and foremost, it is the minors who pay the price. Unicef ​​spoke of a last week of Russian attacks as “terrible” for the children who the war is “depriving of their childhood”. In Ukraine, 537 minors have died since the beginning of the conflict – explained the Kiev general prosecutor's office – while 1,273 have been injured, “with consequences of varying severity”. In Russia, however, 5 thousand children were evacuated from the Russian region of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine. In the schools of the city and the border municipalities – said the local Russian governor Vyacheslav Gladkov – distance learning has been introduced for the last part of the school year.

