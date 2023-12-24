This year the Ukrainian Orthodox Church officially switched to December 25th to celebrate the holiday. In fact, since 1917, Christmas has been celebrated in Ukraine on January 7: the bill promulgated in July by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky represents only the latest attempt to eradicate the invader's influence in the country. Millions of Ukrainians have learned “another dimension of Christmas”, once again celebrating this holiday in the time of large-scale war. Thus Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the speech made on Christmas Eve and published on Youtube, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. «This Christmas has a different mood, a different context, a different taste – said Zelensky – today all Ukrainians are together. Let's celebrate Christmas all together. On the same date, like a big family, like a nation, like a united country.”

To know more

What happened yesterday