At least 60,000 Russians were killed or wounded in the battle to conquer Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. This was reported by a Western official, who spoke of “conservative estimates” while the overall Russian toll is “well over 200,000 victims, at least a third of whom were killed. We are seeing the process of withdrawing Wagner forces at least for now. The replacement of these elements is a significant commitment of the already strained Russian regular forces,” the sources added.
«All European countries, all the states bordering Russia to the West, must join NATO and the EU. It is the only guarantee of security needed today”. Not only that: “It is preparing new defense solutions, which concern the air force and the army”. A little over a month before the summit of the Atlantic Alliance Volodymyr Zelensky puts in place his final pressing. «Ukraine wants to join NATO in some way and, at the end of the year, is betting everything on Brussels’ yes to the opening of negotiations for European membership. The Ukrainian president left nothing to chance: launching his appeal to the 45 leaders, including Giorgia Meloni, of the European Political Community (EPC) gathered in Moldova at Mimi Castle. In a country that, like Ukraine, has Russian troops de facto within its borders. And, like Ukraine, it aspires to see its entry into the great European family sealed.
The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has shown reluctance on the hypothesis of a possible entry of Ukraine into NATO at the end of the war and underlined that the absence of border conflicts is a criterion for admission.
Meanwhile, Moscow’s armed forces continued to attack Ukraine yesterday, even the incursions of drones into Russian territory do not stop. The latest target hit is an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region.
Russia, drone attack on the refinery near the city of Krasnodar
For the head of Russian diplomacy, London is “one of the main puppeteers” among those who “push the West to more open support for Ukraine”. The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev goes further by pointing the finger directly at the British Foreign Minister, James Cleverly, who supports the legitimacy of the Ukrainian attacks across the border.
Von der Leyen: “Ukraine invaded because it wants to be part of the EU”
With regard to the attacks inside the Russian Federation, a distinction comes from the United States. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, while emphasizing that the US does not tell the Kiev forces “where to play or not to play”, specifies that Washington “does not support” attacks in Russia “and certainly not with material supplied by us” . Very high tension also between Russia and Germany. In fact, Berlin orders the closure of four of the five Moscow consulates present on its territory.
The story – Tetyana’s journey of despair, mother courage: in the occupied Donbass to bring home the son kidnapped by the Russians
Zelensky: bomb shelters must be open around the clock
“We are doing our best to protect people. There has not been any such international meeting, no such international negotiation where the issue of air defense for Ukraine has not been raised. But protecting people means protect them at all levels. Shelters must be accessible.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video message. “Situations like last night in Kiev, when people came to the shelter and the shelter was found closed, should never happen again,” he explained. “It is the duty of local authorities, a very specific duty, to ensure that shelters are available and accessible around the clock. It is painful to see this duty neglected. It is painful to see casualties. direct responsibility of law enforcement agencies to enforce justice,” he added.
USA respond to Moscow on New Start, data and visas suspended. Stop sharing and inspector access
Biden administration takes new countermeasures in response to Russia’s nuclear New Start violations. These include the revocation of visas for Russian inspectors and the denial of pending requests for new inspectors. This is what we read in a note from the State Department, which specifies that the United States did not provide their biennial data update on March 30 after Russia did not provide its data. The Start treaty requires Russia and the United States to have a large exchange of databases in March and September of each year.
Zelensky: the knockout of Russia is approaching
“Today in Ukraine, as in many other countries, Children’s Day is celebrated. But just today Russia took the life of a Ukrainian child, bombing our cities, from Kharkov to Kherson, from Kiev to Donbass. Today the Our efforts have brought the defeat of the terrorists closer. The day is approaching when Russia’s responsibility will be acknowledged”. This was stated by the Ukrainian President, Voldymyr Zelensky, on his website, commenting on today’s summit in Moldavia of the European Political Community.
UN concerned about slowdown in Ukrainian grain exports 33 ships left ports in May, half the number in April
The UN is “concerned” about the slowdown in the implementation of the agreement that allows the export of Ukrainian cereals through the Black Sea. This was stated by the secretary general’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, citing “the specter of price inflation of food”. The agreement, signed in July 2022 by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations, was renewed again in May for just two months, until July 17, and is at risk if Moscow’s demands on its exports are not met especially of fertilizers. “We are concerned about the continued slowdown in the implementation of the initiative, as we observed particularly in April and May,” said Dujarric. “In May, 33 ships left Ukrainian ports: half of the previous month,” he added.
Biden: Sweden in NATO as soon as possible
US President Joe Biden said he was certain Sweden would join NATO as soon as possible, despite resistance from Turkey and Hungary. Biden lauded Alliance unity in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a speech at a ceremony for cadets at the United States Air Force Academy.
