At least 60,000 Russians were killed or wounded in the battle to conquer Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. This was reported by a Western official, who spoke of “conservative estimates” while the overall Russian toll is “well over 200,000 victims, at least a third of whom were killed. We are seeing the process of withdrawing Wagner forces at least for now. The replacement of these elements is a significant commitment of the already strained Russian regular forces,” the sources added.

«All European countries, all the states bordering Russia to the West, must join NATO and the EU. It is the only guarantee of security needed today”. Not only that: “It is preparing new defense solutions, which concern the air force and the army”. A little over a month before the summit of the Atlantic Alliance Volodymyr Zelensky puts in place his final pressing. «Ukraine wants to join NATO in some way and, at the end of the year, is betting everything on Brussels’ yes to the opening of negotiations for European membership. The Ukrainian president left nothing to chance: launching his appeal to the 45 leaders, including Giorgia Meloni, of the European Political Community (EPC) gathered in Moldova at Mimi Castle. In a country that, like Ukraine, has Russian troops de facto within its borders. And, like Ukraine, it aspires to see its entry into the great European family sealed.

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has shown reluctance on the hypothesis of a possible entry of Ukraine into NATO at the end of the war and underlined that the absence of border conflicts is a criterion for admission.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s armed forces continued to attack Ukraine yesterday, even the incursions of drones into Russian territory do not stop. The latest target hit is an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region.

Russia, drone attack on the refinery near the city of Krasnodar



For the head of Russian diplomacy, London is “one of the main puppeteers” among those who “push the West to more open support for Ukraine”. The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev goes further by pointing the finger directly at the British Foreign Minister, James Cleverly, who supports the legitimacy of the Ukrainian attacks across the border.

Von der Leyen: “Ukraine invaded because it wants to be part of the EU”





With regard to the attacks inside the Russian Federation, a distinction comes from the United States. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, while emphasizing that the US does not tell the Kiev forces “where to play or not to play”, specifies that Washington “does not support” attacks in Russia “and certainly not with material supplied by us” . Very high tension also between Russia and Germany. In fact, Berlin orders the closure of four of the five Moscow consulates present on its territory.

