A British Reuters journalist, Ryan Evans, a former soldier, was killed yesterday in the Russian attack in Kromatorskwhere a hotel hosting the press was hit. Four other journalists were injured, three international and one Ukrainian. The body of the reporter was found after hours of searching, under the rubble. An attack on the Kramtorsk Hotel and the nearby Ria Pizza restaurant in June 2023 killed 13 people, including reporters.aid workers and soldiers, who were dining at the popular restaurant. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi branded it “another atrocious and deliberate Russian attack.” “Targeted attacks on the media have become a systematic tactic of war, these barbaric war crimes must be condemned, prosecuted and punished,” he wrote in X.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s news was announced by Zelensky that Belarus is massing troops on the border. Incidentally, it is precisely in Belarus, a country loyal to Putin, that many of Wagner’s mercenaries have found refuge, after the group was dispersed following last year’s uprising.

