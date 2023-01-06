“Now the Russians want to use Christmas as a cover to stop the advance of our guys in the Donbass for a while and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilize closer to our positions”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the usual evening speech, according to reports from Ukrainska Pravda. “Everyone in the world knows how the Kremlin uses the lull in the war to continue the war with renewed vigor,” Zelensky added, referring to the Kremlin’s announcement of a lull along the entire front line from 12 noon on January 6 to midnight on January 7, coinciding with the celebrations of the Vigil and Christmas for the Orthodox.
For further information
Putin and the fake truce, Zelensky’s no
john pigni
Vladimir pacifist no longer deceives anyone
Anna Zafesova
USA, Russian truce is “cynical”, Moscow is only looking for “oxygen” State Department, Russians “use the break to regroup”
Moscow’s proposal for a 36-hour truce in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas is “cynical” and is just Putin’s attempt to “gain a shot in the arm”: this was stated by US State Department spokesman Ned Price in a press briefing, reported by the Guardian. «There is no word that can better describe (the truce proposal) than “cynical”. Our concern (…) is that the Russians try to use any temporary lull in the fighting to rest, recover, regroup and, eventually, re-attack,” Price said. The proposed truce should start at noon (10 am in Italy) today and end at midnight (10 pm in Italy) tomorrow, the day of Orthodox Christmas according to the Julian calendar.
The EU: Putin’s announcement is false and hypocritical
“There is an aggressor: the Kremlin. And one victim – the Ukrainian people. The withdrawal of Russian troops is the only serious option for restoring peace and security. The announcement of a unilateral ceasefire is as false and hypocritical as the illegal and grotesque annexations and related referendums». The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, writes it in a tweet.
#RussiaUkraine #war #Zelenskiy #Moscows #ceasefire #war #Russian #soldiers #leave #Biden #Putin #oxygen
Leave a Reply