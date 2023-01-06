USA, Russian truce is “cynical”, Moscow is only looking for “oxygen” State Department, Russians “use the break to regroup”

Moscow’s proposal for a 36-hour truce in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas is “cynical” and is just Putin’s attempt to “gain a shot in the arm”: this was stated by US State Department spokesman Ned Price in a press briefing, reported by the Guardian. «There is no word that can better describe (the truce proposal) than “cynical”. Our concern (…) is that the Russians try to use any temporary lull in the fighting to rest, recover, regroup and, eventually, re-attack,” Price said. The proposed truce should start at noon (10 am in Italy) today and end at midnight (10 pm in Italy) tomorrow, the day of Orthodox Christmas according to the Julian calendar.