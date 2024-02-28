«Putin is a bloodthirsty mafioso, not a politician. He must be fought like a criminal,” said Yulia Navalnya, Alexei Navalny's wife, to the European Parliament. The funeral of the Russian dissident will take place on Friday in Maryeno, south-east of Moscow.

Navalnaya called on the EU to demine Putin's criminal network in the Old Continent, still dotted with his accomplices. The man from the Kremlin “is the head of an organized criminal gang, look for his associates in your countries”, was the request addressed to the Chamber. Striking at the heart of the Tsar's system, at her corruption: Navalnaya appeared ready to resume her husband's path. You will do it from outside your country of origin.

Meanwhile, fears over the possible opening of a new front in the Ukrainian conflict: the authorities of the self-proclaimed Republic of Transnistria, a pro-Russian separatist entity on the territory of Moldova, intend to ask Moscow for help against the 'pressure' from Chisinau. Meanwhile, the Financial Times published a “dossier on Russian secrets” with information on past exercises on the use of tactical nuclear weapons in a conflict with another power.

