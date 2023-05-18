A new peace proposal from South Africa, the renewal of the wheat agreement and the visit of the special representative of the Chinese government Li Hui to Kiev. A day of progress on the Ukrainian front, while President Putin, in a message to the Russian Jewish community, once again waved his rhetoric of the fight against “the direct followers of Nazism”.

Instead, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with the president of South Africa (a key country for its membership of the BRICS together with Russia), Cyril Ramaphosa, who expressed “his intention to come to Ukraine as part of a mission from several African countries’ with a peace proposal, which Zelensky welcomed.

From Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Russia had agreed to extend the UN-facilitated grain deal, which allowed Ukraine to safely export grain across the Black Sea. The deal, which was due to expire tomorrow, will be extended for another two months, Erdogan said. Russia had threatened to withdraw from the deal if its demands on Russian fertilizer exports were not met.

In Kiev, on the other hand, the visit of the Beijing envoy concluded, who met with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “The parties discussed topical issues of cooperation between Ukraine and China, both bilaterally and within international organizations, as well as ways to stop Russian aggression.” On the battlefield the Ukrainians report having retaken another 500 meters in the landmark battle of Bakhmut.

After Zelensky’s appeal yesterday at the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik for air defense systems to be sent, with the formation of a coalition to supply Western fighter planes “within this year”, Great Britain has said ready to “contribute to training and support, within certain limits, because we do not have F16 pilots”, according to the words of the Minister of Defense, Ben Wallace. Germany, on the other hand, let it be known that it will not supply jets to Kiev and that it is busy delivering the commitments made.

The EU, for its part, is once again grappling with the reluctance of Hungary, which has threatened to veto the funding of the European Peace Facility, the fund that reimburses states for sending arms to Kiev and the 11th package of new sanctions. This time the government in Budapest has taken a stab at Ukraine’s inclusion of the OTP bank in the list of international supporters of the war. If it is not removed, Hungary will not support the new 500 million tranche for the European Peace Fund, nor the new package of sanctions, threatened the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjartó.

In the past, the Orbàn government had already opposed the EU measures in support of Kiev, but had allowed their approval using constructive abstention. From Brussels they reassure that a solution will be found, reporting that in the blacklist there are also banks from other European countries. “We fully understand the problems that member states have, we will continue to work to find a solution,” says a senior EU official ahead of Monday’s Foreign Affairs Council, reporting that “High Representative Borrell is already working on it.” Discussions on the eleventh package of sanctions also fall within the typical discussions among the 27, they explain from Brussels, and in the end it will be adopted, even if not in time for the G7 meeting in Hiroshima this weekend, because the EU ambassadors will only return to talk about it next week.

To know more

The case – Nazism, Putin’s version

Quirico’s comment – ​​The generous Western Samaritans at Zelensky’s feet