The United States is about to break another taboo. After months of resistance, Washington is ready to send Atacms to Ukraine: Long-range missiles could be part of Kiev’s next aid package, although it will still take months for them to be delivered. The indiscretion is welcomed with satisfaction by Kiev: «The transfer sends a clear signal that the war will be brought to an end, that Russia must lose and that the mythical fear of Moscow no longer exists», says Ukrainian presidential advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak.

With the Ukrainian counteroffensive on the ground continuing, albeit slowly, the Atacms could play an important role: in fact, the missiles have a range of over 300 kilometers, therefore capable of striking behind the Russian front even in areas such as Crimea. Precisely their range, which would allow them to reach and strike in Russian territory, has so far been one of the reasons for the American reticence to send them, fearing that the supply to Kiev could be interpreted by Moscow as an escalation of tension to which it must respond forcefully .

Waiting for long-range missiles, Kiev continues to advance on the ground. «To crush the enemy»: «There are some successes but it is not a quick process», reiterated the spokesperson of the joint press center of the defense forces of the Tavri region, Oleksandr Shtupun, referring to the steps forward in the Robotyne area, in the Zaporizhzhia region, also certified by British intelligence. While as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi flew to Kiev with a business groupalso in terms of reconstruction, President Volodymyr Zelensky heard from the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salmaninvolved in the G20.

«We talked about bilateral cooperation. I am grateful to Your Highness for your continued support for peace efforts,” Zelensky wrote on to protect the ports of the Odessa region and the infrastructure of the grain corridor. And he assured that not even an inch of Ukrainian territory will be left to the “Russian invaders”. However, the attacks in Moscow continue incessantly and so the list of damages and victims grows longer. Since the beginning of the conflict, at least 4,000 schools have been completely destroyed while another 3,000 have been completely damaged, forcing Ukrainian children to study in shelters. At the same time, however, Moscow introduced the Russian curriculum into institutes in the occupied territories.

