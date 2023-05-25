Ukraine wants to see the Russians defend themselves instead of attacking, so they’ve returned to targeting the region Belgorodthis time from the air, and has once again targeted the jewels of Moscow’s fleet in the Black Sea. Because the “counter-offensive has already been underway for days, it is an intense war along a 1,500 km border, but the actions have already started », announced Mikhaylo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president in the evening Volodymyr Zelensky. “Numerous drone strikes” were recorded over the Russian region overnight, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Kiev has upped the ante, announcing raids in other border regions of Russia as well. This “until Putin’s criminal regime ends its war,” said National Security Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov. Moscow has promised to respond “promptly and firmly” to any other incursions on its territory, and has once again accused the West of active involvement in the conflict, with the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who compared «the reckless expansion of NATO» to the «policy of Drang nach Osten (Eastward thrust) by Hitler’. In the meantime, the bombings continue on the ground and people continue to look at Bakhmut, where, according to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) “The forces of the Wagner group may have made further progress inside the city”, according to experts, while the Kiev army reported advances “on the flanks” of the Donetsk settlement. The diplomatic solution remains very far away. For the Kremlin, “there are not yet the conditions for a peace process” and “the special military operation continues”. President Vladimir Putin welcomed Belarusian ally Alexander Lukaschenko to Moscow, while disagreements remain between the Russian defense leadership and rebel Yevgeny Prigozhin.

