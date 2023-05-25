Ukraine wants to see the Russians defend themselves instead of attacking, so they’ve returned to targeting the region Belgorodthis time from the air, and has once again targeted the jewels of Moscow’s fleet in the Black Sea. Because the “counter-offensive has already been underway for days, it is an intense war along a 1,500 km border, but the actions have already started », announced Mikhaylo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president in the evening Volodymyr Zelensky. “Numerous drone strikes” were recorded over the Russian region overnight, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Kiev has upped the ante, announcing raids in other border regions of Russia as well. This “until Putin’s criminal regime ends its war,” said National Security Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov. Moscow has promised to respond “promptly and firmly” to any other incursions on its territory, and has once again accused the West of active involvement in the conflict, with the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who compared «the reckless expansion of NATO» to the «policy of Drang nach Osten (Eastward thrust) by Hitler’. In the meantime, the bombings continue on the ground and people continue to look at Bakhmut, where, according to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) “The forces of the Wagner group may have made further progress inside the city”, according to experts, while the Kiev army reported advances “on the flanks” of the Donetsk settlement. The diplomatic solution remains very far away. For the Kremlin, “there are not yet the conditions for a peace process” and “the special military operation continues”. President Vladimir Putin welcomed Belarusian ally Alexander Lukaschenko to Moscow, while disagreements remain between the Russian defense leadership and rebel Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The drone attack against the Kremlin in recent weeks was probably orchestrated by one of Kiev’s special military or intelligence units. This was reported by US administration sources quoted by the New York Times. US intelligence, however, is not certain that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or any of his top officials knew about the operation. The US intelligence agencies, reports the NYT, would have reached these preliminary conclusions through the interception of communications that took place between Russian officials after the May 3 attack and other communications between officials in Kiev, who said they were convinced that behind the attack there were their own armed forces.
Use: We are investigating whether our weapons were used in Belgorod
The United States is investigating whether American equipment was used in raids by anti-Putin Russian partisans in Belgorod. This was stated by the spokesman of the American National Security Council John Kirby, underlining that investigations are underway on the information relating to the use of American weapons in Belgorod.
Ok from Washington to the sale of surface-to-air missiles to Kiev
The United States has announced the sale of advanced Nasams surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine for about $285 million to strengthen Kiev’s air defense against Russia. “Ukraine urgently needs to strengthen its defense capabilities against Russian aircraft and missile attacks,” the US Defense Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement. The State Department has approved the sale, which has been notified to Congress, which has yet to green light. Air defense has proved to be a crucial factor in the conflict against the Russian missile barrage. This sale of Nasams systems comes alongside billions of dollars in US military aid provided to Ukraine since the start of the Russian offensive on February 24, 2022.
Zelensky: Downed 900 of 1,160 Iranian drones
«We know how to respond, in particular to the missile threat and the constant terror of Iranian drones», i.e. the Shahed suicide bomber aircraft, and «our soldiers have shot down 900 of them to date. In total about 1,160 have been used against Ukraine»: declared the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensku, in an evening speech reported by the website of the Ukrainian presidency. “We are constantly looking for new tools to bring downed drones to 100%,” he added. Zelensky said Russia is increasingly resorting to so-called “combined attacks,” employing different types of missiles and different types of drones.
