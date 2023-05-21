After days of advanced Ukrainian claims, the head of Wagner surprises everyone and announces that his mercenaries have taken «the full control” of the city of Bakhmutdropping the winning ace on the field while Zelensky met with the G7 in Hiroshima. But the Ukrainians deny the fall of the city: the announcement “is false”, immediately commented the spokesman of the Eastern Ukrainian forces Serhiy Cherevaty. “Our troops maintain the defense in the Litak (district) area” and “now, our defenders control some industrial and infrastructure facilities of this area and the private sector,” according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, who acknowledges however a «critical situation» in Bakhmut. In the night, however, Putin congratulates with the Wagner assault squads, as well as with all servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces units, who provided them with the necessary support for the «liberation of Artyomovsk», i.e. Bakhmut.

Prigozhin’s announcement leaves no room for interpretation: “Today, May 20, around noon, Bakhmut was taken in its entirety,” he said in a video in which he holds the Russian flag surrounded by his fighters. «By May 25 we will create the necessary lines of defense and hand it over to the military» of the Russian army, he added, with the sound of artillery as a backdrop to his statements. “The operation – the Bakhmut meat grinder – lasted 224 days,” Prigozhin said in camouflage, before launching a new attack against the Russian military leadership. “We fought not only the Ukrainian army here, we fought the Russian bureaucracy,” he said, arguing that the losses of his mercenaries were “five times higher” due to the choices of the Russian Defense, blaming Minister Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov for turning the offensive into “their amusement”. “One day in history they will pay for their actions.”

For the eleventh time in May, the capital Kiev suffered a “massive drone attack” which kept the residents awake from the flak explosions. “All detected air targets were destroyed by our air defense forces and means,” said the head of the city’s military administration, Serhiy Popko, as the debris caused a fire in a residential building in the Dnipro district without cause casualties. The balance of the attacks on the regions of Kherson, Kharkiv and Donetsk is more serious, where between Friday and Saturday five civilians were killed, while in Zaporizhzhia the Russian bombs caused nine injuries in three settlements.

