There North Korea sent over a thousand containers of weapons to Russia to support the Ukrainian invasion. Support has been known for some time, but the United States now confirms the shipment of military equipment and ammunition between September 7 and October 1. The spokesperson of the National Security Council, John Kirby, said the sanctions imposed by the United States have forced the Kremlin to search the world for weapons and condemned North Korea for supplying weapons used by Russia in attacks on cities and civilians. Kirby showed a detailed map illustrating the route of the containersstarting from Nanjin, through Russia to the Tikhoretsk base. However, Kirby stressed that this cooperation is not unilateral and that there is evidence that Russia intends to provide assistance to Pyongyang in terms of jets, missiles and tanks. This enhanced military cooperation worries the United States as it threatens regional stability and global non-proliferation policy. Putin and Kim Jong-un have recently expressed confidence in bilateral cooperation. Regarding aid to Ukraine, the US Congress is paralyzed, but the US National Security Council continues to put pressure on Capitol Hill.

