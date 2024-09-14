An official announcement was not expected, but the meeting between Joe Biden and Keir Starmer at the White House gave “signals” that the American president intends to authorize Great Britain and France to allow Ukraine to use their long-range Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles – which use US technology – to strike deep into Russian territory. This hypothesis continues to unnerve Moscow: after Vladimir Putin’s threats to NATO, this time it is former president Dmitry Medvedev who warns: “No one wants to use nuclear weapons, but there are formal conditions to do so. Russia’s patience is running out”. According to the Financial Times, the meeting between Biden and Starmer gave “signals” that the United States could change its position on the use of Western missiles – although not American Atacms at the moment – by Kiev. The discussion on missiles, Starmer then announced, will continue “in the coming days with a broader group of stakeholders” on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where the two will also meet again with other Western partners and with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Yesterday there was a new exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kiev, the fifty-seventh since the beginning of the war. This time the agreement, reached thanks to the mediation of the United Arab Emirates, involved 103 Ukrainian and 103 Russian soldiers. The agreement was announced by the Ministry of Defense in Moscow: “Today 103 soldiers captured by the Ukrainians in the Kursk region were returned from the territories controlled by the Kiev regime” and “in exchange, 103 Ukrainian soldiers held captive were handed over”, the statement reads. An exchange also celebrated on social media by Zelensky: “Our people are home. We have successfully returned 103 more warriors from Russian captivity to Ukraine. They are 82 privates and sergeants and 21 officers. Defenders of the regions of Kiev and Donetsk, Mariupol and Azovstal, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv. Warriors of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrainian National Guard, border guards and police officers”.

