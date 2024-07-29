The US announces the dispatch of a weapons package totaling $1.7 billion to Ukraine. The new package includes air defense munitions and artillery shells that Kiev’s forces say they desperately need. The shipment includes $200 million in equipment from U.S. military stockpiles and about $1.5 billion that will be ordered from industry, the Pentagon said.

In the meantime, they have been kidnapped from the Guardia di Finanza of Florence assets worth 41 million euros to a Russian businessmanfollowing a request for international legal assistance submitted by the specialized anti-corruption prosecutor’s office in Kiev, Ukraine. The seized assets, real estate and company shares, are believed to be the result of the reinvestment of illicit proceeds. The businessman is under investigation for the crimes, committed in Ukraine, of corruption of public officials, fraud against a Ukrainian public company active in the marketing of agricultural products for an amount of over 60 million dollars, and money laundering. The findings have made it possible to establish that the Russian, reinvesting part of the illicitly obtained proceeds, holds, through a trust company based in Florence, the ownership of the entire capital of a company that owns a large and luxurious real estate complex in the Tuscan capital. In particular, among the seized assets are company shares, with a nominal value of 3 million euros, and four real estate units, with a value of almost 38 million euros.

