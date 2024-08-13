If Ukrainian offensive in Russia’s Kursk region “Putin doesn’t like it, if it makes him a little uncomfortable, then there’s a simple solution: he can leave Ukraine and be done with it” the spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, makes it clear that Kiev has Washington’s full support in its incursion that for a week now has brought war to Russia and embarrassment to the Kremlin. And for Joe Biden “it’s a dilemma” for the Russian president. And yesterday, as it hadn’t happened in months, Kiev looked to the future with optimism: “Despite the difficult and intense battles, our forces continue to advance”, declared Volodymyr Zelensky now with his cards on the table, claiming that “74 communities are under Ukrainian control”.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the Financial Times made a scoop of considerable impact. The maps are detailed and, even if they date back to before the invasion of Ukraine, they outline the scenario of an all-out war against NATO countries. From the west coast of France to Barrow-in-Furness and Hull in the United Kingdom, from Bergen in Norway to the state of Hesse in Germany, Moscow had trained its navy to strike thirty-two sites in the heart of Europe with nuclear-tipped missiles in preparation for a possible conflict. The new revelations by the FT once again highlight the Kremlin’s plans to carry out “overwhelming attacks”, pushing well beyond the border line. Through a doctrine that, it is highlighted, would also look to the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea and the Pacific. To begin with – according to confidential documents intended for Russian naval officers that the City paper managed to obtain from Western sources – Moscow had imagined a demonstration attack: the explosion of a nuclear weapon in a remote area to frighten the West.

