Whoever exposes the “Z” can end up in jail

Putinians, beware: expose the “Z” to support Russia in its invasion of Ukraine it becomes a crime. This was decided by the German government, which announced that those who support the ongoing war in this way could be criminally prosecuted on the basis of the German law on the defense of crime, which specifically prohibits the public approval of illegal facts.

Who will show their support for Russia exposing the “Z” standing on Putin’s tanks will face a penalty ranging from a fine to imprisonment for three years. The German Interior Ministry has in fact explained that, since the Russian attack on Ukraine is illegal, the law banning the condemnation of crimes also applies to this case.

Because the “Z” is the symbol of the Russian invasion

After more than a month of war in Ukraine, the genesis of this symbol is still not entirely clear. The letter Z does not exist in the Russian alphabet and it is assumed to be a transliteration into the Latin alphabet from the Cyrillic. It is speculated that it may stand for za pobedy (“For the win”) or for zapad (“West”, meaning the direction of the attack on Ukraine).

Russian pro-Putin protesters with the Z on display (photo: IPA)

