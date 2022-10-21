It is the 241st day of the war in Ukraine. “The civilian casualties of the war in Ukraine so far there are 6,322and injured 9,634“. The head of political affairs of theUn Rosemary DiCarlo on the Security Council. The data, from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, ranges from February 24 to October 18. “At least 397 children have been killed in the war since February 24,” she added, pointing out that “the actual numbers are probably considerably higher.”

With Ukraine on its knees under the weight of the bombs on energy and infrastructure infrastructure fears of an attack on the Kakhovka maxi-dam in Kherson, Russia and the United States talk to each other again, in one phone call between Defense Ministers Serghei Shoigu and Lloyd Austin. The importance of a “red phone” between Moscow and NATO is testified by the ever-high tension on the Alliance’s east flank. Two Eurofighter of the Italian Air Force, engaged in “air policing” activities in Poland, took off again yesterday to intercept Russian aircraft flying close to the NATO borders. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, however, continues to be confident of a possible return to the negotiating table.

The cruise missile is about to hit Kiev but the Ukrainian anti-aircraft destroys it in flight



To know more

Reportage – The torture chambers used to torture “suspect” civilians: “I could hear the screams from the other cells”

The intervention – Russia has already been defeated, but if the European Union runs away, there is no peace

Reportage – The partisan Ihor hid in the basements of Balaklyia for months. Today he wants to track down the traitors

How to donate – Mirror of the Times Foundation

Updates hour by hour

00.13 – Kiev: Bakhmut hit with cluster bullets, there are injured

Russian troops bombed Bakhmut in the Donetsk region with cluster munitions launched from the “Grad” multiple rocket systems. This was reported by the page of the National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook, as reported by UNIAN. The injured citizens were taken to a medical facility.

23.58 – Wall against wall at the UN CdS. China and India: “Negotiations”

Western countries and their allies asked Russia, during the UN Security Council, to stop attacks on civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine, attacks that have intensified in recent days and that portend a harsh winter for Ukrainians . The meeting was asked by France and the United States to hear Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding (UNDPA), who presented the report of the International Independent Commission of Inquiry in Ukraine, presented this week. , which ruled that “Russian troops are responsible for the vast majority of identified violations” of international humanitarian law and the laws of war. DiCarlo recalled the “summary executions, illegal imprisonment, torture, ill-treatment and sexual violations”, denounced in the report, in addition to the fact that Russia prevents access to prisoners of war by the International Committee of the Red Cross. European countries have maintained a united front with the United States and criticized Russia for disregarding the Geneva Convention; and also other countries – Emirates, Ghana or Gabon – have asked for respect, above all from civilians. Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia, once again criticized the double standards of the West when it comes to talking about Ukraine, because for eight years – he said – they did not care about the Ukrainian attacks on civilians in Donbass. nor did they move the slightest criticism when the bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula with Russia was bombed. The ambassador did not deny that there have been civilian casualties in recent Russian attacks in Ukraine, or that vital infrastructure has been damaged, but attributed the incident to the poor work of the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses, which would have diverted the first trajectory of the bullets. . Other countries, such as China, India and Brazil, have insisted that the exchange of accusations is useless and that it is time to start negotiations in search of a diplomatic solution to the war, after nearly eight months of fighting. “Some ideas have been put forward, the Council should explore them, its role should be to contribute to the negotiations,” Brazilian representative Ronaldo Costa Filho noted.

23.31 – Kiev: raid in the Sumy region, there are no victims

The Russians opened fire six times on the territory of the Sumy region today. LO says the governor of the region Dmitry Zhivitsky. The attacks took place with mortar rounds against the Krasnopol community and against the Khotyn community. Zhivitsky reports that there were no casualties.

Yesterday’s news and insights