The White House today asked Congress to approve a $106 billion (£87 billion) emergency aid package for Israel and Ukraine, as well as the US southern border. The request includes $61.4 billion for Ukraine, including $44.4 billion to provide Department of Defense equipment for the country. For Israel, the Biden administration is asking for 14.3 billion dollars. Additionally, the package includes $9.15 billion for the US State Department to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Gaza.

A United Nations commission of inquiry found further evidence that Russian forces had committed “indiscriminate attacks” and war crimes in Ukraine, including the rape and deportation of children to Russia.

The Security Service of Ukraine has filed an indictment with the court against the former abbot of the Ukrainian Orthodox monastery Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The authorities accused Metropolitan Pavel of violating the equality of citizens in his capacity as an official and of justifying, recognizing the legitimacy or denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine in his capacity as an official. This comes a day after Ukraine’s parliament voted overwhelmingly to advance legislation seen as effectively banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church over its ties to Moscow, despite the church’s insistence that it is fully independent and to support Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invaders.

Donetsk, fighting around the disputed city of Avdivka: Russian troops assault under Ukrainian artillery fire



Ukraine has recovered 14 archaeological finds from occupied Ukrainian territory, allegedly stolen by a Russian. The return of the artifacts is a small victory in the context of the widespread destruction and looting of historic sites and treasures that accompanied Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities have estimated the total losses in hundreds of millions of euros, and the Ministry of Culture reports that the number of buildings of cultural value damaged or destroyed has reached at least 623. After Ukrainian forces liberated the city of Kherson, the authorities have discovered 16,000 objects missing from the art museum.

A Ukrainian attack on Russian helicopters and air defense equipment this week could push Moscow to once again move its operational bases and command and control nodes further from the front line, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in its daily briefing on ‘intelligence.

Ukraine, the watchword is Avdiivka: the city is the new front. General Zaluzhnyi visits the troops





A Russian-American journalist has been arrested in Russia on charges of violating the Foreign Agents Act, allegedly due to her coverage of Russia’s military mobilization for the invasion of Ukraine. Alsu Kurmasheva, editor of the Tatar-Bashkir service of Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty (RFE-RL), was arrested on Wednesday.

European leaders are frustrated by the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian prime minister, in Beijing this week. “As has been repeatedly demonstrated, Putin does not meet with European leaders with the aim of achieving peace in Ukraine,” said President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel. “Peace can be achieved without any negotiations on his part, simply by ceasing attacks and withdrawing his troops from Ukrainian territory.”

Ukraine employs US ATACMS tactical missiles: what are they for in the war against Russia





Ukraine said it had made a small incremental gain of 400 meters southwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region. Military spokesman Oleksandr Stupun said the southern advance was still difficult due to Russian minefields and heavily fortified defenses.

NATO is stepping up patrols in the Baltic Sea following recent damage to underwater infrastructure. «The enhanced measures include additional surveillance and reconnaissance flights. A fleet of four NATO minehunters will also be sent to the area,” NATO said in a statement.

