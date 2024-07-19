“Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv. A playground near a house was hit. Three people were killed, including a child. My condolences to the family and friends,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram. “Russia demonstrates every day with its terror that there is not enough pressure on it. This destruction of life must be stopped. New solutions are needed to support our defense. Russia must feel the power of the world,” he added.
Zelensky, meanwhile, received a standing ovation from senior British ministers. He is the first foreign leader to address the British government in person since 1997. Zelensky gave members of the new Labour government an account of the current situation in Ukraine. He and Starmer had a face-to-face meeting beforehand, where Zelensky thanked Britain for its support.
To know more
Moscow sentences Gershkovich to 16 years in prison
Joseph Agliastro
Trump: I spoke to Zelensky, I will end the war
“I had a very good conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky”: “as the next president I will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated so many innocent families.” Donald Trump said this on Truth. “I had a good phone conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. He congratulated me on the Republican convention and on becoming the Democratic nominee. He condemned the heinous assassination attempt that happened last Saturday,” Trump said. “I appreciate that President Zelensky reached out to me because, as the next president of the United States, I will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated so many innocent families. Both sides will come together and negotiate a deal that will end the violence and pave the way for prosperity.”
#RussiaUkraine #War #Trump #Spoke #Zelensky #War
Leave a Reply