After the repeated jabs that Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have thrown at each other from a distance, they spoke on the phone for the first time. The tycoon, in his report, described the conversation as “very good”, assuring that “as the next president of the United States, I will bring peace to the world and end the war, which has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families”. Trump added that, under his guidance, “both sides will be able to come together and negotiate an agreement that will end the violence and pave the way for prosperity”.

The Kiev leader, for his part, said he congratulated Trump on the nomination and condemned the “shocking assassination attempt” that took place during a rally in Pennsylvania. “I wished him strength and absolute security for the future,” Zelensky added, explaining that he emphasized the fundamental bipartisan and bicameral support of the United States “to protect the freedom and independence of our nation.” The Ukrainian president then revealed that he had agreed with Trump to meet “in person” to discuss “what steps can make a fair and truly lasting peace.”

To know more

What happened yesterday