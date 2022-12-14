In Kherson and in the Kharkiv region, the Russians set up torture chambers for children during the occupation: the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmitry Lubinets, denounced it, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. “I personally saw two torture chambers in Balakleya,” in Kharkiv oblast, “which were facing each other. One guy has been there for 90 days. He said he was tortured.’ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: “No Christmas or New Year’s truce”. Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces have shot down 13 Iranian-made drones over Kiev, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, following a flurry of Russian attacks on the capital. The state-owned energy operator said none of its electricity infrastructure was damaged. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is finalizing plans to send an advanced long-range air defense system to Ukraine to help counter attacks from Moscow, US officials told CNN. Russia cannot “defeat the NATO bloc.” in Ukraine without using nuclear weapons, a Russian commander said. The Kremlin has not publicly responded to his comments.
Now Ukraine is responding: a barracks in Russian territory 50 km across the border have been hit
US are considering sending electronic kits for smart bombs
The United States is evaluating the possibility of sending special electronic equipment to Ukraine capable of transforming uncontrolled aerial munitions into “smart bombs”, capable of hitting the target with maximum precision. This was reported by the Washington Post which cites authorities close to the dossier.
Kirby (US security): the war is unlikely to end by the end of the year
The war in Ukraine will continue “for some time yet”, “it is difficult to think that it will end within the year” or that the fighting will stop during the winter. This was stated by US national security spokesman John Kirby, confirming the release of a US citizen in the context of a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.
