In Kherson and in the Kharkiv region, the Russians set up torture chambers for children during the occupation: the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmitry Lubinets, denounced it, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. “I personally saw two torture chambers in Balakleya,” in Kharkiv oblast, “which were facing each other. One guy has been there for 90 days. He said he was tortured.’ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: “No Christmas or New Year’s truce”. Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces have shot down 13 Iranian-made drones over Kiev, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, following a flurry of Russian attacks on the capital. The state-owned energy operator said none of its electricity infrastructure was damaged. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is finalizing plans to send an advanced long-range air defense system to Ukraine to help counter attacks from Moscow, US officials told CNN. Russia cannot “defeat the NATO bloc.” in Ukraine without using nuclear weapons, a Russian commander said. The Kremlin has not publicly responded to his comments.

Now Ukraine is responding: a barracks in Russian territory 50 km across the border have been hit



