On the 272nd day of war in Ukraine, WHO launches the cold alarm for the winter: “It will be dangerous for the lives of millions of people”. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening speech called on citizens to limit the use of electricity: «Of course, energy workers, public service workers, rescuers and all the people involved are working to the maximum . But the systemic damage to our energy from attacks by Russian terrorists is significant.” The reference is also to the raids in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where “they play with fire”, commented the director of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi. The Agency has assessed the damage to the plant explaining that “key equipment has not been damaged and there is no threat to nuclear safety”. Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of bombing the area and the Kremlin’s military continues to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. “Russia – Kremlin spokesman Peskov said – wants to achieve its goals and will achieve them.”

The podcast – What happened on November 21, 2022: UN inspection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

How to donate – Mirror of the Times Foundation

Updates hour by hour

00.30 – Vereshchuk: “Kherson residents evacuated for the winter”

Kherson residents are offered to evacuate for the winter. «Taking into account the difficult security situation in the city and problems with infrastructure, it is possible to evacuate for the winter period to safer regions of the country. The government offers free evacuation in Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv and Odessa, with a possible further transfer to Kirovohrad Region, Khmelnytskyi Region or western regions of Ukraine,” said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. Evacuated residents will be provided with free shelter accommodation, humanitarian assistance, food and medical support.

23.59 – The EU offers “support” for the Zaporizhzhia security zone

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has expressed the EU’s “full support” to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to create a “protection zone” around the nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia, the largest plant in Europe, one of the largest power plants in the world. In a tweet, Borrell said he was “very concerned” about the “bombings that took place over the weekend at the illegally occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This is unacceptable and this nuclear gamble by Russia must end.” “Full support to the IAEA and its director Rafael Frossi to work towards nuclear safety and the safety zone around Zaaporizhzhia.”