THE EU Foreign Ministers they held a meeting defined as “historic” in Kiev to offer support for Ukraine. “I have proposed a new 5 billion fund for the supply of weapons starting next year”, Borrell announced, who then underlined how the peace plan presented by Zelensky is the only possible one. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that Kiev is working with Washington after Congress’ veto on new aidwhile the president Joe Biden has promised that American support for Zelensky will continue.

This comes just days after Republicans blocked aid to Ukraine in the US House after that Fico’s pro-Kremlin party has won the parliamentary elections in Slovakiain what could pose a challenge to NATO and EU unity on Ukraine.

Flywrites the New York Timesshe would be ready to test a nuclear-powered missile with technology that makes it a deadly weapon. After the increase in the defense budget by 70% for 2024 and the operations on the ground which see up to 10 thousand men massed in Bakhmut, the hypothesis of an expansion of the Russian arsenal, specifically on the atomic front, is naturally a source of red alert.

Regarding the conflict Heavy bombing by Russian forces continues on Khersonattacks that killed at least one person and injured eight others in the southern region of Ukraine.

Germany’s Foreign Minister proposes “a winter shield” for Ukraine



To know more:

The analysis – The West’s tiredness: now Zelensky is more alone, punished for being “arrogant”

What is the “Burevestnik”, the nuclear-powered missile that Moscow wants to test

What happened yesterday