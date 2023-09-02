Ukraine has made “significant progress” in its southern offensive in the past 72 hours, a senior US official said. Kiev said its troops had broken through Russia’s first line of defense in several places. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States “noticed some notable progress by the Ukrainian military in the last 72 hours or so… in the southern line of advance exiting the of Zaporizhzhia”. Then he added, “They’ve had some success against the Russian second line of defense,” Kirby said.

Moscow says the Russian armed forces destroyed an unmanned submarine boat during the night that was again trying to hit the Crimean bridge. The naval drone was hit at around 2.10 local time in the Black Sea.

Russia said it had captured several strategic high ground near Kupiansk, an eastern Ukrainian city where Moscow’s troops stepped up the pressure in August.

The Kremlin has added journalist and Nobel laureate Dmitry Muratov to its list of foreign agents, a label authorities commonly use to stifle critics. Muratov is the editor of one of Russia’s best-known independent newspapers, Novaya Gazeta.

