After a day of announcements and denials at the end Volodymyr Zelensky will have the long-desired American Atacms long-range missileseven if in limited numbers: Joe Biden promised them in the meeting at the White House, as NBC revealed, without however specifying the timing of the announcement and supply.

Shortly before the scoop, Zelensky had let slip in a Ukrainian media that “it will be like with the F-16s”. Once again the US president changes his position taking into account the evolution of the conflict on the ground, after having long denied this type of missile for fear of Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory and a consequent escalation of the war.

With the Atacms Kiev will be able to hit targets up to approximately 300 kmtargeting supply lines, railways and command and control positions behind the Russian front.

The news arrives while Zelenskyfresh from speeches at the UN General Assembly and from a visit to Washington, continued his North American tour in Ottawa looking for help and solidarity at a critical moment: in fact, some cracks are emerging on the Western front, from Poland to a fringe of conservatives in the USA, where they have a majority in the House, but also in Canada, where however they do not control any branch of parliament and no elections are expected anytime soon (but they are ahead in the polls).

This was the first visit for the Ukrainian president after the start of the Russian invasion and the last G7 country in which he stopped. After a bilateral with Prime Minister Justin Trudeauwho reiterated “unwavering” support for him as long as he serves, and with the governor general of Canada Mary Simon, Zelensky gave a speech to parliament, becoming the fifth foreign leader to do so twice (the first virtual one last year), as Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

Joe Bidenin the meantime, confirmed a new 325 million aid package in Kiev. The Ukrainian leader then flew with Trudeau to Toronto for a meeting with Canadian business leaders “to strengthen private sector investment in Ukraine’s future.”

On the military front, Crimea is increasingly in the sights of Ukrainian troops. Just over a week after damaging a Russian landing ship and submarine, Ukrainian artillery appears to have struck again deep in the peninsula: with a missile attack against the headquarters of the Russian Fleet on the Black Sea which, according to what both Kiev and Moscow reported, would have caused damage to the military structure.

