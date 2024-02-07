The US Senate has rejected the 120 billion bipartisan bill (supported by Joe Biden) which combines border security and the crackdown on migrants with aid for Kiev (60 billion) and Israel (12 billion).

Kiev and other Ukrainian cities were targeted by dozens of Russian missiles and drones, while the EU's high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, was in the capital to reiterate support for Ukraine. At least five people were killed and more than 30 injured, according to Ukrainian authorities, who reported damage to a residential tower and energy infrastructure. While the Russians claim to have hit factories for the production of armaments.

“We start the day in a shelter while the alarm sirens sound throughout Kiev,” is the sentence posted at seven in the morning by Borrell together with a photo on his X profile. The head of the armed forces, Valery Zaluzhny, said that some 64 kamikaze missiles and drones launched by Moscow forces, 44 were shot down by air defenses. And the debris from an intercepted missile, which fell on an 18-storey residential building in the Golosiivskyi district, caused the death of four people. Another was killed in Mykolayv, in the south of the country. In the Russian region of Belgorod, however, the governor said that two civilians were injured in a shelling by Ukrainian forces on the town of Shebekino. Moscow's Defense Ministry reported that the Russian drones and missiles, launched from naval units and aircraft, which were not intercepted, hit the intended targets, i.e. “factories of the military-industrial complex”. In particular those that produce “unmanned vessels, coastal missile systems, multiple launch system missiles and explosives”. Some targets are located in the western Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions. According to Ukrainian media, one missile flew up to 20 kilometers from the Polish border before turning 180 degrees. Three Warsaw F-16 jets would take to the skies to protect Poland's airspace if necessary. Receiving Borrell, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the EU to quickly “increase” deliveries of artillery shells. The High Representative, however, pointed out that the countries of the Union are giving priority to deliveries of ammunition to Kiev, “slowing down – he underlined – the filling of our own warehouses and rescheduling deliveries to third countries”. Total EU assistance, Borrell insisted in a message on X, “has reached 88 billion euros, including 28 billion in military support.” As for sanctions on Moscow, the High Representative admitted that the Russian economy has proven “more resilient” than expected.

To know more