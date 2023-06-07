It finally happened. The Kakhovka dam, which the Russians and Ukrainians have accused each other for months of wanting to tear down, blew up and the water contained in a 240 km long reservoir that separates the forces of the two sides began to pour downstream, inundating dozens of villages . Kiev, immediately supported by NATO, the EU and Germany, accused Russia, which controls the power station on the dam, of having carried out the attack with the aim of stopping the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Moscow denies and charges the action to Kiev. Many dead are feared. While the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said that it is “another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion” but admitted that he did not have “independent information” to be able to identify the culprit. Just as the United States did, which through the mouth of the spokesman for the national security council John Kirby made it known that it could not definitively attribute responsibility for the explosions, which would have caused “several deaths”. However, Kiev immediately requested, and obtained, an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which took place yesterday evening.

There another tough tug of war took place at the UN headquarters between Ukraine and Russia, who accused each other of terrorism; while the United Nations warns that “the seriousness of this episode will be understandable in the coming days, but it is already clear that it will have enormous consequences for thousands of people”. And the head of UN Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths also said he was very concerned by the risk of contamination of mines with the movement of water. China, as usual, avoided taking a position, limiting itself to expressing its “grave concern”. Ambassador Zhang Jun asked the parties to the conflict to “respect international laws” and appealed for “moderation”, reiterating that his country “will continue to stand on the side of peace by promoting dialogue to reach a solution to the crisis ».

Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed in Kherson, accusations cross between Ukraine and Russia



