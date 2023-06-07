It finally happened. The Kakhovka dam, which the Russians and Ukrainians have accused each other for months of wanting to tear down, blew up and the water contained in a 240 km long reservoir that separates the forces of the two sides began to pour downstream, inundating dozens of villages . Kiev, immediately supported by NATO, the EU and Germany, accused Russia, which controls the power station on the dam, of having carried out the attack with the aim of stopping the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Moscow denies and charges the action to Kiev. Many dead are feared. While the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said that it is “another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion” but admitted that he did not have “independent information” to be able to identify the culprit. Just as the United States did, which through the mouth of the spokesman for the national security council John Kirby made it known that it could not definitively attribute responsibility for the explosions, which would have caused “several deaths”. However, Kiev immediately requested, and obtained, an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which took place yesterday evening.
There another tough tug of war took place at the UN headquarters between Ukraine and Russia, who accused each other of terrorism; while the United Nations warns that “the seriousness of this episode will be understandable in the coming days, but it is already clear that it will have enormous consequences for thousands of people”. And the head of UN Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths also said he was very concerned by the risk of contamination of mines with the movement of water. China, as usual, avoided taking a position, limiting itself to expressing its “grave concern”. Ambassador Zhang Jun asked the parties to the conflict to “respect international laws” and appealed for “moderation”, reiterating that his country “will continue to stand on the side of peace by promoting dialogue to reach a solution to the crisis ».
Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka dam, «an oil slick of at least 150 tons was formed and is carried by the current towards the Black Sea. We cannot yet predict how much of the chemicals, fertilizers and petroleum products stored in the flooded areas will end up in rivers and the sea. The evacuation of people from the flooded area is underway: almost eighty settlements are at risk,” Volodymyr Zelensky announced on the website of the Ukrainian presidency.
Western intelligence sources: The collapse of the dam could now make it more difficult for Ukrainian troops to cross the Dnieper
For Western intelligence, the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam could complicate Ukraine’s counter-offensive. The collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam could complicate some of Ukraine’s plans, a NATO source and a top European military intelligence source told CNN. The dam collapse could now make it more difficult for Ukrainian troops to cross the Dnieper and attack Russian positions, the sources said. In addition, the dam collapse has created a serious humanitarian problem that the Ukrainian government will have to address and direct resources towards. All scheduled operations downstream of the dam would likely have to be rescheduled, one of the canal’s sources said. Subsequently, the water level will decrease, but, most likely, the flood has damaged the bridges and roads in the area, so they will not be able to be used as previously planned, the source said. US and Western intelligence are still trying to figure out who is responsible for the destruction of the dam, but representatives of the intelligence community are inclined to believe that Russia is to blame, says the CNN source. The Wall Street Journal source said the same. Three NBC sources said the US government has intelligence testifying in favor of the version of Russia’s blame for the dam’s destruction. The Joe Biden administration is working to declassify some of the intelligence and share it as early as Tuesday afternoon.
The UN: the extent of the disaster will only become clear in the next few days
The United Nations aid chief, Martin Griffiths, told the UN Security Council that “the scale of the catastrophe will only be fully realized in the next few days. But it is already clear that it will have far-reaching and serious consequences for thousands of people in southern Ukraine, on both sides of the front line, through the loss of homes, food, safe water and livelihoods.
CNN: US inclined to hold Russia responsible for the dam
US intelligence is assessing responsibility for the Ukraine dam explosion and is leaning towards Russia as the culprit. This was reported by CNN quoting an administration official.
