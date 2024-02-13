“History is watching us, a failure at this critical moment will never be forgotten”: from the pulpit of the White House Joe Biden urges the House to do its duty after the Senate approved the aid package for Kiev and attacks Donald head-on Trump for encouraging Russia to do whatever it wants to NATO members who have not spent enough on their own defense. With a marathon night, the US Senate approved in a bipartisan manner (70 to 29) a 95 billion aid bill for Ukraine, but also for Israel, the Palestinian people and Taiwan, without any measures for the border with Mexico . The largest share, 60 billion, is destined for Kiev, while 14 would go to Tel Aviv and almost 10 for humanitarian aid in Gaza. All the Democrats are in favor (except Jeff Merkley and Bernie Sanders for their criticism of Israel) and 22 Republicans, five more than those who had also approved the previous procedural votes, led by their leader Mitch McConnell, often on the anti Trump.

Also yesterday, in a harsh attack on the elites of the Baltic States, Russia included the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, some ministers, mayors and municipal councilors of these States, as well as of Poland, in the list of wanted persons, on charges of destroying monuments and memorials to Soviet soldiers who fought against Nazism. A crime for which Russian law provides for penalties of up to 6 years in prison. The initiative confirms the strong tensions existing between Moscow and the countries on the eastern flank of NATO, among the most convinced supporters of the hypothesis according to which Russia, after Ukraine, is preparing to attack the Atlantic Alliance.

