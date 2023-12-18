The United States can only send one more aid package to Ukraine by the end of the year if the new funds are not released on Capitol Hill. “These are the means we have available, we cannot do more than this,” said the spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby. Specifically, the Pentagon will end funding to replace weapons sent to Ukraine on December 30.

Twelfth package of sanctions since the start of the conflict by the EU against Moscow with the ban on Russian diamonds. In addition to the stop to the import of LPG and the introduction of new high-profile names, there is the iconic ban on the purchase, import and transfer of diamonds from Russia. «Russian diamonds are not forever», the president of the EU Council, Charles Michel, commented ironically on X. A total block therefore on the Russian precious stone sector, a market worth 4.5 billion dollars. The ban, also agreed with the G7 countries, will come into force from January 1st.

The Ukrainian president is also satisfied. “The aggressor state must feel pressure from the free world and it is crucial to ensure that existing sanctions regimes are effectively applied,” Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X.

Finally, the list of sanctioned entities and individuals is growing, with 147 additional names that have yet to be made public, but which, according to sources within the Commission, should also include Ilya Medvedev, son of the former Russian president.

