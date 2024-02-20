“The retreat of the Ukrainian troops from the city of Avdiivdka was not a retreat but a 'chaotic escape'”, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Putin, Kiev's statement regarding the choice to withdraw was dictated by 'political reasons'. «Russia has never been against negotiations. We are always in favor” said the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. This concerns not only Ukraine but also the dialogue on strategic stability which, Putin continued, Russia “has never rejected”.

White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said Tuesday that the United States plans to announce a “major sanctions package” on Friday, aiming to hold Russia accountable for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday that the country, which borders Russia, had successfully foiled a “hybrid operation” by Russian security services on its territory. Public broadcaster ERR reported that Estonia's Internal Security Service said a total of 10 people had been arrested as part of a criminal investigation linked to vandalized cars belonging to the country's Interior Minister and a journalist. The ISS said the operation took place last year. The Russian Federal Security Service has arrested a woman with dual Russian-US citizenship, Russian media reported. She is believed to be a 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles. She was arrested in the Ural mountain city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of treason for raising money for the Ukrainian armed forces.

To know more:

– What happened yesterday

– Continuous moves and distant children: the new life as a protégé of Yulia, Navalny's widow

– Maksim, the Russian pilot killed by Moscow: hero for the West, traitor at home. Here is the law of tyrants

– Gianluca Savoini, the man who connects Matteo Salvini and Vladimir Putin's court

– Renzi: “Moscow responsible for Navanly's death, so the League denies reality”

– Why Putin gave a luxury car to Kim Jong-un: how much it costs and what model it is