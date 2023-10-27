612 days after the start of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the backlash of accusations, a propaganda war, between the opposing factions continues. The United States accuses Russia of killing soldiers who retreat from battles in Ukraine, Moscow accuses Kiev of attempting to attack a nuclear power plant on Russian territory. And then there is the real war, mired in bombings and ground fighting which do not seem to mark a turning point, either in one direction or the other.

Russia has “several times ordered the execution of soldiers” who did not obey orders in Ukraine”, denounced the spokesperson of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, convinced that Moscow “does not care in any way about the lives of its own military”. Washington has information according to which the Russian Army suffered “significant” losses in armored vehicles and personnel in the battle of Avdiivka and that “it actually executed soldiers who refused to follow orders”. There are in fact several cases of mutiny.

The practice of rearguard units deployed as a “barrier” to prevent the escape of soldiers from the front line belongs to modern Russian military history, it was even baptized by Leon Trotsky in 1918, during the civil war. And it is not the first time that Moscow has been accused: in Ukraine it first used Ramzan Kadyrov’s Chechen units, then those of Wagner, in particular against former conscripted prisoners who attempted to escape.

Just a year ago it was the 007s in London who hypothesized the deployment of internal Army units for this brutal task. Meanwhile, Moscow, which has returned to heavily bombing the north-eastern region of Sumy, has killed a 16-year-old in the deluge of artillery, claiming to have foiled an attack by Kiev against the Kursk nuclear power plant, near the border. Three drones were used, according to Russian sources, one of which, intercepted, exploded near a nuclear waste storage site. Another was found unexploded while the third was shot down. “This accident did not affect the operation of the power plant,” reads an official note. Radiation levels in the city of Kurchatov, where the plant is located, are also “within normal range.”

Finally, on the diplomatic front, there is great anticipation for the two-day peace summit convened by Kiev in Malta. “Officials from 70 countries will participate” to discuss the ten-point formula developed by the Ukrainians, assures an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Mystery about the participants, “to prevent Moscow from applying pressure”, but there should be several Arab countries. Notably absent is China.

To know more:

What happened yesterday