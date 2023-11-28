The heads of the political offices for Russia and Eastern Europe of the foreign ministries of the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Great Britain, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Finland and Sweden met in Riga to discuss the the trend of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the evolution of the political situation in Russia, Belarus, the South Caucasus and Central Asian regions and the hybrid threats posed by Russia and Belarus to the EU’s external borders , in particular using migration as a pressure tool.

The participants in the meeting unanimously said they were pessimistic about the possibility of a change in the political situation in Russia and Belarus, agreeing on the need to strengthen contacts with the diaspora and the democratic opposition in exile of the two countries.

A joint expedition has also been decided (with a UK-led coalition also including Estonia, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Iceland) which will send ships to the Baltic and the North Sea, as well as in the Danish Strait, in early December to protect underwater infrastructure and strengthen deterrence in Northern Europe. The British frigate HMS Richmond will lead the defense force, supported by Estonian and Finnish ships.

In Vilnius, however, the Ukraine Green Recovery Conference held a meeting dedicated to the reconstruction and green transition of Ukraine. The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, said that the green transition is an inevitable step towards re-establishing normality in post-conflict Ukraine. «We have all witnessed – said Nauseda – how the Russian war of aggression has razed entire Ukrainian cities to the ground and destroyed civilian infrastructure, as well as causing tragic losses of biodiversity, poisoning water basins and threatening nuclear safety. Russia’s deliberate attack on Ukraine’s largest Kakhovka dam has caused the biggest ecological disaster in Europe since Chernobyl. Ukraine needs urgent, credible and united international assistance to protect its environment.”

