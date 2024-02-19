Brussels warmly welcomed Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei's wife and at the same time the new face of the Russian opposition, reserving for her the stage of the Foreign Affairs Council, where she was the guest of honour. The ministers therefore immediately accepted the proposal of the High Representative, Josep Borrell, who asked to name the European human rights sanctions regime after Navalny, in order to “celebrate her memory”. And since actions are needed in addition to words, the Council was given the substantial green light to the 13th package of sanctions against Russia.

After Avdiivka, the front of the war in Ukraine is shaking in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Ukrainian military leaders admit this, reporting that the Russian army is advancing and Kiev's troops are facing “heavy attacks” in the southern oblast. It is yet another negative signal a few days after the withdrawal of Ukrainian soldiers from the city in the Donetsk region, conquered by Moscow in the most significant success on the ground since the capture of Bakhmut in May 2023. Enough to push President Zelensky's partners to make almost desperate appeals : «The situation in Ukraine is becoming dramatic, Avdiivka has already fallen, the Russians are attacking in different directions and perhaps it is already almost too late», is for example the alarm raised in Brussels by the Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, who invited his European colleagues to decide on ammunition supplies. In Zaporizhzhia, top Ukrainian commander Oleksandr Tarnavsky said Russia was launching multiple attacks near the village of Robotyne, one of the few places where Kiev had managed to regain ground during the counteroffensive.