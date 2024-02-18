Zelensky: signed security agreements with other countries

Kiev made additional security and military aid agreements during the Munich Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last night without specifying details. Ukraine has already signed security agreements with France, Germany and the United Kingdom this year. «We have three agreements. Today we have had conversations with several other countries and many other agreements have been agreed upon,” Zelensky said. “At the moment there are no security guarantees from the United States: the teams are working,” added the Ukrainian president.