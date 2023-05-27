“Everything is drenched in smoke, tears and human pain.” The scenario of war repeats itself again, this time in Dnipro, immortalized in the first pictures of the rescuers. The race among the destroyed buildings, the broken windows, the crumbling walls. And the wounded, with their faces and clothes covered in blood, carried in their arms or supported to walk. Two people didn’t make it, they died in the attack that hit a psychiatric hospital and a veterinary clinic in Dnipro, a city targeted by the latest hail of Russian attacks. Thirty-one were injured in the raid, including two children aged 3 and 6, while three missing doctors are still missing. “It’s another crime against humanity by the Russians,” thundered Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Ukraine, missile hits a hospital in Dnipro, images of the structure on fire



On the other hand, no comment from Russia, grappling with a new day of attacks on its border territory. While in the evening the pro-Russian people of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk reported that “two long-range missiles of the Ukrainian forces have hit Mariupol”. We continue to look at the counter-offensive and its consequences, which seem to be able to give a hard time even to Crimea, among Kiev’s objectives. According to the British Ministry of Defence, the pro-Russian leader of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, is in fact concerned by the ability of the regular Russian army to defend the territory and would instead focus on the paramilitary groups which have proliferated in Crimea in the last twenty years.