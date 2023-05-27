“Everything is drenched in smoke, tears and human pain.” The scenario of war repeats itself again, this time in Dnipro, immortalized in the first pictures of the rescuers. The race among the destroyed buildings, the broken windows, the crumbling walls. And the wounded, with their faces and clothes covered in blood, carried in their arms or supported to walk. Two people didn’t make it, they died in the attack that hit a psychiatric hospital and a veterinary clinic in Dnipro, a city targeted by the latest hail of Russian attacks. Thirty-one were injured in the raid, including two children aged 3 and 6, while three missing doctors are still missing. “It’s another crime against humanity by the Russians,” thundered Ukrainian President Zelensky.
Ukraine, missile hits a hospital in Dnipro, images of the structure on fire
On the other hand, no comment from Russia, grappling with a new day of attacks on its border territory. While in the evening the pro-Russian people of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk reported that “two long-range missiles of the Ukrainian forces have hit Mariupol”. We continue to look at the counter-offensive and its consequences, which seem to be able to give a hard time even to Crimea, among Kiev’s objectives. According to the British Ministry of Defence, the pro-Russian leader of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, is in fact concerned by the ability of the regular Russian army to defend the territory and would instead focus on the paramilitary groups which have proliferated in Crimea in the last twenty years.
Estonia: the EU and NATO need to be stronger
«We need Ukraine in Europe and in NATO. The expansion of NATO and the European Union has increased stability in the past, it will do it now”» Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said during the joint press conference of the prime ministers of the three Baltic states with the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz Kallas also underlined Ukraine’s right to defence: “The Charter of the United Nations – said the premier – affirms that every country has the right to defend itself and that every country must have the opportunity to do so. This means also that Ukraine can use the weapons that have been supplied to it”.
007 from Kiev: “The Russians are preparing a provocation in Zaporizhzhia”
Russia “is preparing a large-scale provocation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with an accident simulation”. This was reported by Ukrainian military intelligence, reports Ukrinform. «To this end, an attack will be carried out directly on the territory of the nuclear facility. After that, an emergency leak of radioactive substances will be announced. Ukraine will, as always, be blamed for the incident”, said the Gur, according to which the Russians’ goal is to trigger “a detailed investigation during which all hostilities will be stopped”, in order to have time to “regroup” . According to Kiev intelligence, in order to hide their actions as much as possible, the occupiers have stopped the rotation of personnel of the IAEA’s permanent monitoring mission. «The purpose of this action is to push the international community to conduct a detailed investigation, during which all hostilities will be stopped. Thus, the Rashists hope to get the long-awaited pause, which will serve to reorganize the occupation contingent and stop the Ukrainian counter-offensive», says the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.
In Lithuania the annual meeting of the Russian opposition
“The threat posed by Russia and the Kremlin regime remains, as long as this regime is in power, no one in Europe and the world can feel safe.” This was stated by the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, speaking today at the annual Forum of the Russian political opposition held today in Vilnius. «It remains important – Landsbergis said again – to continue to fully help Ukraine. At the same time we want to see an opposition actively engaged in fighting Putin not only abroad, but also in Russia itself. Only in this way can a real alternative to Putin’s regime emerge, which we do not see at the moment”. The forum, dedicated to the war in Ukraine and the hottest issues on the Russian opposition’s political agenda, was attended by well-known representatives of Russia’s civil society, including Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Garry Kasparov.
