Russia-Ukraine war, the pro-Russians: “Bombs on a bakery in Lisichansk: at least 20 dead and 10 injured”. The Lukoil refinery in Volgograd set on fire by Ukrainian drones

The deaths in the bombing by Ukrainian forces on a bakery in Lisichansk, Luhansk, have risen to 20. This is what the Russian news agency Ria Novosti reports, citing the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations. «The bodies of 20 dead were recovered by the Ministry of Emergency Situations from the rubble of Lisichansk after the bombing. Despite the threat of a second attack, rescuers, risking their lives, continue to remove the rubble and search for people,” said the source quoted by Ria.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insists on the need for «the free world to do everything possible and impossible so that Ukraine can defeat Russia. I want to express my separate gratitude to all partners of Ukraine who supported and continue to support us, develop new defense packages and implement new security solutions – he added –. Remember: the war was started by Russia on the Ukrainian front, but its goal is not only our state, not only our independence. Therefore, it is crucial to do everything possible and impossible for Ukraine to inflict a defeat on Russia. Moscow does not understand any other language.”

